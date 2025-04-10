2025 Goal: Reel In An Angler Award

Over 340 anglers reeled in a Georgia Angler Award last year. Can we beat it in in 2025?

The Angler Award program recognizes individuals who catch fish that meet or exceed a specific weight or length for that species, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“The numbers keep going up! Over the last 20+ years, the Angler Award program has grown significantly, going from 25 anglers in 2002 to 342 anglers in 2024,” says Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “We believe this reward program helps generate excitement for those that qualify and motivates them to pursue more fish throughout their life.”

In 2025, anglers will receive a frame-worthy certificate, a t-shirt and a custom hat!

There are multiple Angler Award Opportunities:

Angler Award-Adult: Anglers (age 16 and up) can be rewarded for catching quality size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or beat a specific weight or length.

Angler Award-Youth: Anglers (age 15 and younger) can be rewarded for catching quality size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or beat a specific weight or length. Note: weights and lengths reduced for youth Angler Awards.

Trophy Largemouth Bass: Recognizing catches of largemouth bass weighing 10+ pounds. Catch one that is 13+ pounds? Get a free replica mount for fish that qualify!

PFA Record: Recognizing the largest fish of each species caught and properly documented at each PFA. Species include Largemouth Bass, Black or White Crappie, Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, and Channel Catfish.

Anglers need to review all Angler Award program rules before submitting applications. Find the need-to-know info, including rules, weights/lengths, photo requirements and more at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.

Other Fishing Recognition Programs:

State Records: In addition to the angler award program, the division also maintains a freshwater fish state-record program for anglers who land a catch that exceeds the existing record catch weight by one ounce or more. More information at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules.

Kids First Fish Certificate: The division wants to recognize children across the state for catching their first fish with an online kid’s “first fish award” certificate available at GeorgiaWildlife.com/my-first.

Georgia Bass Slam: Recognizing anglers that catch at least five of the 10 black bass species found in Georgia within a calendar year. Find more info at BassSlam.com.

Trout Slam: Catch all 3 species of trout available in Georgia waters and earn a Trout Slam! More info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/trout-slam.

Looking for a certified scale? Whether applying for an angler award (by weight) or trying to certify a new state record—fish must be weighed on a scale that has been certified accurate by the GA Department of Agriculture. Find a list of certificated scales at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources (look under “Angler Recognition Programs”). Can’t find a certified scale near you on the list? Check with your nearby grocery or hardware store, local marina, or reach out to your local WRD Fisheries Office (GeorgiaWildlife.com/about/contact#fish).



All fishing trips are worth your time, but getting rewarded for going fishing is a great bonus. More info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

