Janet Walker, Screenwriter, Novelist, and Publisher of Haute-Lifestyle.com, Featured in ELLE Magazine

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Walker, the publisher, and owner of the online boutique luxury lifestyle magazine, Haute-Lifestyle.com, and a successful crime thriller screenwriter was recently featured in Elle Magazine, from Hearst Publications.

“A visionary architect of modern storytelling, she doesn’t just create films—she crafts experiences, each frame pulsating with raw emotion and unflinching truth. With every script, every scene, every unscripted revelation, Janet Walker proves that cinema is more than spectacle—it’s a battleground for the fearless. A screenwriter, director, producer, and publisher, she moves seamlessly between mediums, building narratives that grip audiences and refuse to let go,” stated, Elly Leavitt in her ELLE magazine write-up, “Janet Walker: A Visionary Storyteller Redefining Cinema and Media,” which can be accessed here https://elleus.co/Janet-Walker.

With an emphasis on her journey, the feature talks about Ms. Walker’s rise as a respected member of the media, the transition to successful screenwriter, and nonfiction novelist, while maintaining the dedication to building the Haute-Lifestyle.com brand.

Haute-Lifestyle.com, "The Huff Post of Luxury," has provided readers with breaking news, political coverage, and current entertainment reviews for over a decade and remains committed to supplying readers with information across a variety of contemporary topics.

The sole proprietor of Haute-Lifestyle.com, Ms. Walker is also a recognized and seasoned journalist and provides content on an assortment of topics. Other contributors supply content from Europe and offer insight into hot spots around the European continent, as well as medical science updates and home and décor ideas. Find us at http://www.Haute-Lifestyle.com.

Ms. Walker is currently under consideration for a James Patterson Grant to complete the publishing process of her upcoming nonfiction book, “Unholy Alliances: A True Crime Story.” This powerful narrative is “an account of facts, and observations that became seared in my mind, and reflections on days, times, seasons, and events that seemed unconnected and disjointed until they are presented in one narrative.”

Ms. Walker is also celebrating the success of her five original riveting, fast-action screenplays which continue to earn global raves from Cannes to Toronto and Los Angeles to Chicago.

The recent recognition of each of Ms. Walker’s four screenplays, “The Six Sides of Truth,” “The Wednesday Killer,” “The Manhattan Project,” “The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” and “Project 13: The Last Day,” elevates the total awards and selections to more than 120 international awards and selections.

“The Six Sides of Truth,” tells the story of a female reporter who discovered the human testing of a classified project and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials who will stop at nothing to silence her.

“The Wednesday Killer,” a riveting, race against time crime drama, tells the story of a sadomasochistic murderer targeting affluent New York City women and the FBI agent driven by childhood memories to catch this monster before he kills again.

“The Manhattan Project,” a riveting, fast-action, suspense thriller, weaves a tale of greed and corruption, as a dedicated investigative news team work to expose a depraved minister and a tenacious DEA agent, haunted by the murder of her family, race to capture a ruthless cartel leader with a foothold in Manhattan’s legal system.

“The Assassins of Fifth Avenue,” an edgy crime thriller, tells the story of a wealthy criminal mastermind, a serial killer, and a reporter determined to uncover the truth and the exiled detective she enlists to help her find the killer before he kills again.

“Project 13: The Last Day,” is a gripping, white-knuckle, sci-fi action drama that follows the Braverman family in a post-apocalyptic world as they seek to reunite with their loved ones after government testing of a resuscitation drug backfires resulting in anarchy, lawlessness, and a world of the living dead, while government retreats underground in search of a solution. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehuntfortruth

About Haute-Lifestyle.com

Haute-Lifestyle.com, along with Ms. Walker's other online and written properties are solely owned and operated by Janet Walker. She is the sole proprietor. She has not given any person or person’s permission to perform any duties on her behalf. Any person or persons who indicate, by any means, that they represent Haute-Lifestyle.com or Ms. Janet Walker, is committing fraud.

Haute-Lifestyle.com, "The Huff Post of Luxury," has provided readers with breaking news and political coverage for over a decade and remains committed to informing readers with the Beltway Insider, a weekly roundup of the nation's top stories from inside the Beltway.

Across the nine sections and 43 subsections, Haute-Lifestyle.com brings readers an international cosmopolitan beat with coverage in crime, science, technology, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, travel, leisure, The Arts, book reviews, theater, music, and the world’s geopolitical scene.

Haute-Lifestyle.com is the first operating online magazine created and founded by Ms. Janet Walker. She has also created The-Entertainment-Zone.com, currently introduced through a social media awareness campaign. Find us at http://www.Haute-Lifestyle.com.

