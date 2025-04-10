Monetize360 Announces General Availability of MTZ360 for Neo Datacenters, and Agentic AI Services

Neo Datacenter workloads

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monetize360 Announces General Availability of MTZ360 for Neo Datacenters, AI, and Cloud-Native Services

Advanced Unified Billing Platform Developed Through Co-Innovation with Global Datacenter Leaders

Monetize360, a leader in advanced billing solutions, today announced the general availability of MTZ360 for Datacenters, the premier billing platform specifically designed for Neo Datacenters. These next-generation datacenters, which support virtualization, automation, cloud-native applications, and AI-driven agents and workloads, can now leverage MTZ360 to streamline billing operations, optimize revenue management, and adapt to the demands of cutting-edge infrastructure.

Developed in collaboration with global datacenter customers, MTZ360 for Datacenters addresses the practical challenges of modern digital infrastructure. This co-innovation initiative has resulted in a versatile solution tailored to manage the diverse billing requirements of computational resources and services—including GPUs, virtual machines (VMs), AI/ML workloads, databases, storage, and networking—all within a unified platform.

“MTZ360 for Datacenters is more than just a billing tool; it’s a strategic enabler for the entire datacenter ecosystem,” said Jayaram Bhat, CEO of Monetize360. “By working closely with industry leaders, we’ve designed a platform capable of monetizing today’s complex workloads while remaining agile for future innovations.”

Key Features of MTZ360 for Datacenters:

- Universal Metric Collection: Accurately tracks usage across diverse datacenter resources, including GPU compute time, VM uptime, AI/ML processing units, database transactions, and network bandwidth.

- Real-Time Monitoring: Enables proactive resource management and billing oversight to prevent revenue leakage and optimize utilization.

- Dynamic Modeling and Pricing Flexibility: Supports adaptable pricing models for services ranging from bare-metal servers to cloud-based AI platforms and database operations, including subscription-based and pay-per-use paradigms to meet diverse customer needs.

- Seamless Monetization and Global Readiness: Facilitates multi-currency transactions and compliance with regional tax regulations, supporting global datacenter operations.

- Built on Monetize360’s proprietary 4M methodology—Measure, Monitor, Model, and Monetize—the platform provides a comprehensive approach to revenue generation, enabling datacenters to maximize their financial potential while enhancing customer satisfaction.

As datacenters evolve to incorporate emerging technologies, MTZ360’s extensible architecture ensures rapid integration of new services and billing models. This adaptability empowers datacenters to capitalize on innovative offerings and maintain a competitive edge in an industry where speed to market is critical.

Customer Testimonial:

“MTZ360’s attribute-based pricing model has transformed Neysa’s billing efficiency and enabled unmatched pricing granularity and transparency. Instead of dealing with SKU sprawl and complexity, we dynamically price resources such as GPUs, vRAM, vCPU, and storage with precision. This flexibility lets us offer clear, tailored pricing directly to Neysa Velocis users, building customer trust and satisfaction through transparent billing.”

— Karan Kirpalani, Chief Product Officer, Neysa

About Monetize360:

Monetize360 provides advanced billing solutions tailored to the complex monetization challenges of modern digital infrastructure. Focused on innovation and customer-centric design, Monetize360 enables datacenters to maximize revenue, streamline operations, and adapt to the evolving demands of cutting-edge technology.

For more information about MTZ360 for Datacenters or to request a demo, visit www.monetize360.com or contact info@monetize360.com.

About Neysa:

Neysa embodies the mission to democratize and streamline AI for organizations and their end-users. The company believes AI is the most revolutionary technological development of this generation, and it intends to see that AI gets into the hands of all who want to build with it. For more information, visit www.neysa.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

