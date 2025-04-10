The Future of Talent Matching for Immigrants and Equity-Deserving Talent

BReady - since April 2024

Bridging the Hiring Gap for Skilled Immigrants and Underrepresented Talent While Powering Canada’s Startup Ecosystem

BReady is reimagining the hiring process by ensuring that underrepresented talent gets discovered—not overlooked. Our goal is to empower skilled professionals while enabling startups to hire smarter.” — Usha Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of BReady

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The job market is broken, and highly skilled immigrants and equity-deserving groups continue to face systemic barriers to employment. BReady, Ontario’s first AI-powered hiring platform, is set to disrupt the outdated hiring process by providing a seamless, bias-free connection between skilled immigrant professionals and startups or small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of traditional hiring, BReady ensures that talent meets opportunity in a way that is faster, fairer, and more effective.Revolutionizing How Equity-Deserving Talent Connects with Employers:“Highly skilled immigrants and other equity-deserving professionals bring invaluable experience, but far too many struggle to find employment that matches their expertise,” said Usha Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of BReady. “BReady is reimagining the hiring process by ensuring that underrepresented talent gets discovered—not overlooked. Our goal is to empower skilled professionals while enabling startups to hire smarter and faster.”Unlike traditional job boards, where candidates send out hundreds of résumés with little response, BReady flips the process. Skilled professionals create a single profile—including a résumé, a 500-word pitch, and a short video answering a critical thinking question—while employers gain access to a pre-vetted talent pool.The platform’s AI-driven system matches candidates with hiring managers based on not just skills and experience but with smart word associations to match job descriptions rather than personal identifiers like name, university, or country of origin, reducing unconscious bias in hiring.A Smarter, Faster, More Inclusive Hiring Process:For talent, BReady removes the exhausting cycle of endless applications by offering a single, comprehensive profile that connects candidates with multiple job opportunities. The platform prioritizes fairness, ensuring that skills and experience—not names or backgrounds—are the deciding factors in hiring decisions. In addition to job matching, BReady goes beyond traditional job boards by providing exclusive access to employer site visits, LinkedIn Learning courses, and career-building workshops, preparing professionals from underrepresented communities for success in their fields.For employers, BReady streamlines the hiring process with an AI-driven shortlisting system that identifies the most suitable candidates based on skills and job requirements, eliminating the inefficiencies of sorting through countless applications. Companies gain immediate access to a diverse and pre-vetted talent pool, ready to hire without the burden of recruitment fees. BReady also helps elevate employer brands by offering networking opportunities, talent showcase events, and profiling on their LMS, making it easier for startups and SMEs to attract the right talent.Solving a Growing Problem in Canada’s Labor Market:The hiring crisis for newcomers and equity-seeking groups is well-documented. As of mid-2024, the unemployment rate for recent immigrants in Ontario stood at 12.6%, significantly higher than the national average, despite a growing number of unfilled positions in the province. Meanwhile, startups and SMEs struggle to attract top talent due to a lack of brand recognition, slow hiring processes, and limited HR resources. BReady bridges this gap, ensuring that companies have access to highly qualified talent without the inefficiencies of conventional hiring.Expanding to York Region and Beyond:Since its launch in April 2024, BReady has rapidly gained traction. Over 1,200 skilled professionals have joined the platform, and 140 employers are actively hiring. Within a year, 45 job placements have been secured, demonstrating the platform’s effectiveness. The success in Peel Region has paved the way for expansion, with plans to extend services into York Region. BReady is currently collaborating with Chambers of Commerce and industry partners to bring its talent-matching capabilities to more businesses and job seekers. The long-term vision is to create a nationwide ecosystem where skilled professionals from all backgrounds can seamlessly integrate into Canada’s workforce.“Everyone coming through Canada’s Express Entry visa program should have a BReady profile,” said Srinivasan. “The future of hiring isn’t about more job applications—it’s about smarter talent matching.”About BReady:BReady is an AI-powered hiring platform that connects diverse professionals—including immigrants and those from equity-deserving groups—with startups and SMEs. By eliminating hiring biases and simplifying the job search process, BReady ensures that Canada’s brightest minds find the right opportunities while helping businesses hire efficiently. The platform is built on collaboration, working with industry partners, government bodies, and talent development organizations to drive economic growth through workforce inclusion.For more information, visit the BReady website or contact Usha Srinivasan at usha@bready.ai.

