inGroup International Recognized as Costa Cruises #1 Agency in North America

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International is honored to announce its recent recognition by Costa Cruises. The company received the distinguished Over the Top Award, recognizing it as the top agency in North America. This award solidifies inGroup’s position as the top producer in North America, having achieved the region's highest volume of Costa Cruises bookings.

“This award is a reflection of the trust our Members place in us, the unwavering commitment of our independent salesforce—who represent us with integrity, professionalism, and heart—and the strength of our cruise line partnerships,” said Michael Hutchison, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of inGroup International. “We’re proud to have earned this recognition through true teamwork and a shared belief that travel has the power to enrich lives. We look forward to introducing even more global travelers to the unforgettable experiences Costa delivers.”

Adding to the business significance of the award, Anthony Varvaro, inGroup’s Chief Operating Officer, stated: “This award reflects far more than just volume—it’s the result of a deliberate, strategic decision to work more closely with Costa to achieve stronger margins and meet key financial objectives. We’re proving that when cruise lines offer us the right economics, we can deliver unmatched volume. This strategic partnership strengthens our business model and benefits everyone involved—Members, Partners, and cruise lines alike.”

Costa Cruises praised inGroup’s contribution to its global operations.

“Our partnership with inCruises has exceeded expectations. Every day, we witness the energy, passion, and drive their team brings to the table,” said Dario Rustico, General Manager Americas at Costa Cruises. “This recognition is a well-deserved celebration of what inCruises has accomplished with Costa over the past year and a heartfelt expression of our gratitude and appreciation.”

As inGroup International continues to expand its global reach, strategic partnerships like this one reflect the company’s mission to make cruising more accessible, rewarding, and sustainable for travelers worldwide.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching in 2016, the Company has added over one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by recently supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises .

