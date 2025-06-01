Camfil Releases 2024 Sustainability Report Emphasizing Transparency, Circularity, and Climate Action

The document offers a comprehensive, evidence-based account of the company’s ESG progress, centered around measurable goals, rigorous data collection and alignment with the EU’s CSRD.

Riverdale, NJ, June 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year defined by heightened global expectations around corporate climate accountability, Camfil, a global leader in clean air technology, has published its 2024 Sustainability Report. The document offers a comprehensive, evidence-based account of the company’s ESG progress, centered around measurable goals, rigorous data collection, and alignment with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

A Clear Shift from Rhetoric to Responsibility

Camfil’s latest sustainability report distinguishes itself with clear metrics and transparent reporting. The company disclosed total Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions of 33,262 metric tons of CO₂ equivalent in 2024, up from 30,866 in 2023. The increase is attributed to business expansion, with mitigation efforts underway, including LED retrofit programs at its Conover facility in North Carolina and solar energy installations in Haslingden, UK and Ipoh, Malaysia.

Camfil also advanced its commitment to circular design. Its AirCair Service—an end-to-end air filtration lifecycle solution—uses 100 percent renewable coconut-shell activated carbon and refillable CamCarb XG filters, significantly reducing landfill waste and industrial emissions.

Global Standards, Local Actions

With operations in more than 35 countries and a workforce of 5,700, Camfil’s sustainability efforts go well beyond policy. The company’s internal CamfilCairing 2024 campaign featured safety and health-focused activities across regional offices. Events ranged from emergency drills in Taiwan to employee wellness checks in the United Kingdom, all built around the theme “Safety First.”

Further, Camfil continues to influence industry-wide air quality benchmarks through its leadership in shaping ISO 16890, ISO 10121, and the upcoming Eurovent 4/26 standards. These contributions position the company not only as a manufacturer but as a global voice for clean air policy.

Data-Backed Innovation Driving Results

Camfil’s proprietary Life Cycle Cost (LCC) software remains a cornerstone of its customer engagement strategy. The tool, backed by decades of real-world data, allows commercial clients to optimize their HVAC filter choices for energy efficiency and cost savings. According to the report, HVAC systems can represent up to 50 percent of a commercial building’s energy consumption.

Case studies in Thailand and Mexico demonstrated real-world impact, with CO₂ reductions exceeding 8,800 tons annually and energy savings that translated into hundreds of thousands of euros in cost reductions.



Policy Meets Practice

The report also addresses risks and areas for improvement. Camfil’s first Double Materiality Assessment identified product recyclability, energy use, and labor conditions in global supply chains as priority areas. The company has responded by enhancing its supplier contracts, expanding whistleblower protections, and developing new governance frameworks to monitor these risks.

On the social front, Camfil has implemented a group-wide Code of Conduct training, expanded anti-corruption programs, and set gender equity targets, including increasing women in leadership roles to 35 percent by 2030.

2024 Sustainability Highlights at a Glance

Environmental Sustainability

Camfil's guiding vision is rooted in the belief that “Clean Air is a Human Right.”



55% of Eurovent-rated comfort filters achieved A+ or A energy ratings.



The Life Cycle Cost (LCC) software continues to help clients reduce energy usage and cost.



CO₂ Reductions:

GPSC Thailand saved 8,800 tons CO₂/year—equivalent to 4,400 cars removed from roads.

Pesquería, Mexico reduced CO₂ by 1,100 tons/year while adding €555,000 in annual profit.



Refillable, recyclable products like CamCarb XG promote circular design.



Solar and LED energy projects in the U.S., UK, and Malaysia are cutting emissions and costs.



Social Responsibility

Camfil employs 5,700 people across 35+ countries.



CamfilCairing 2024 featured safety-focused events globally, including Malaysia, Sweden, and China.



OSHA incident rate dropped to 1.7 in 2024 from 2.8 in 2023.



100% of new hires enrolled in Code of Conduct training; 75–85% completion rate reported.



Over 70% participation in updated anti-corruption and trade compliance training.



Resource & Waste Management

Total waste decreased 8% year over year; 67% of waste was diverted from landfills.



The AirCair Service uses renewable coconut shell carbon for VOC capture.



The world’s largest AMC filter regeneration center opened in Taiwan, creating 300 jobs.



Clean Operations

Total energy use for 2024: 101 GWh.



Scope 1 & 2 emissions: 33,262 metric tons CO₂e, up due to operational expansion.



100% of Camfil sites are ISO 9001 certified; 40% have ISO 14001 environmental certification.



Governance & Transparency

A Double Materiality Assessment identified key ESG risks including recyclability and labor conditions.



Camfil has aligned sustainability governance with EU CSRD mandates.

Conflict mineral policies and a multilingual whistleblowing system support ethical sourcing and reporting.

