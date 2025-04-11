LABUSA Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management

LABUSA a managed service provider is now ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified - an international standard for top-tier information security management systems (ISMS).

This achievement is a testament to LABUSA’s commitment to maintaining the highest information security standards and dedication to supporting our clients’ cybersecurity needs” — Martin Laster, President of LABUSA

PEARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA), a leading managed service provider, proudly announces its certification to the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard—an internationally recognized benchmark for information security management systems (ISMS). This milestone strengthens LABUSA’s position as a trusted technology partner for government agencies and small to midsize businesses (SMBs) seeking robust cybersecurity and IT governance solutions.

Achieving this certification affirms LABUSA’s ongoing commitment to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 framework requires a rigorous, independent audit of security practices, ensuring alignment with global best practices for risk management, access control, and data protection.

With more than two decades of experience, LABUSA has consistently delivered forward-thinking IT solutions tailored to the unique challenges of government and SMB sectors. The company’s service portfolio includes managed cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity operations, and comprehensive IT support.

LABUSA also offers strategic consulting, tailored project-based implementations, and both on-site and remote support services. These solutions are designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce IT overhead, and strengthen information security across diverse environments.

In addition to ISO/IEC 27001:2022, LABUSA is also ISO 9001:2015 certified, reinforcing its commitment to quality management and continuous improvement.

About LABUSA

LAB Information Technology Incorporated (LABUSA) is a trusted managed service provider specializing in digital transformation, hybrid cloud solutions, and advanced cybersecurity. Since 1999, LABUSA has empowered government agencies, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and small to midsize businesses with secure, efficient IT solutions that enhance the reliability, scalability, and security of their technology environments.

