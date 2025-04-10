Jewish Fertility Foundation Hosts Post-Roe Educational Event in Florida Amid National IVF Access Concerns

JFF hosts a Post-Roe Event May 14 in Brickell on how personhood laws impact IVF and fertility care amid rising legal challenges in Florida.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As concern grows for the future of fertility treatment in the wake of last year's Alabama Supreme Court ruling, as well as recent proposed legislation and government actions, the Jewish Fertility Foundation (JFF) is set to host a Post-Roe Educational Event on May 14th in Brickell, Miami. The in-person event will cover the legal, medical, and ethical implications of personhood laws and their impact on fertility treatments like IVF—especially as similar legislation gains traction in Florida.The Alabama case, which ruled that frozen embryos have the same legal rights as children, prompted IVF clinics across the state to close their doors overnight—forcing hopeful parents like Nikki and Ilya Mirov to halt treatment. With emergency support from JFF and the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), the Mirovs were able to continue their care in Atlanta. Their daughter, Fia, was recently born—a living symbol of resilience and advocacy.“Fia’s birth is a testament to the resilience of hopeful parents and the power of community support,” said Elana Frank, CEO & Founder of the Jewish Fertility Foundation.“ "At JFF, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to build their family, no matter the barriers they face. This moment is a powerful reminder of why our work matters—not just in times of crisis, but every day.”The Post-Roe Educational Event will convene legal experts, fertility specialists, and community advocates to discuss:-What happened in Alabama and why it matters nationwide.-How Florida’s proposed laws could impact access to IVF and embryo storage.-The current legal environment around IVF and reproductive rights in Florida, and what may lie ahead.-How the Jewish community is responding with advocacy, support, and solutions.With six panelists confirmed, the evening will serve as both an educational forum and a call to action for anyone concerned about reproductive freedom and access to fertility care in Florida.Julie Cohen, JFF Senior Manager, who will be moderating the discussion, shared her personal perspective: “Living in Alabama, I've experienced firsthand the profound impact of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Just one week after the decision, my husband and I received the heartbreaking news that our deeply loved and longed-for baby girl, conceived through IVF, was incompatible with life. The pain of that moment was compounded by the fear and uncertainty surrounding reproductive care in our state. It is both an honor and a personal mission to moderate and speak on this panel—sharing Adina’s story, amplifying the voices of so many others, and shedding light on how reproductive legislation impacts IVF and fertility treatments.”As legal challenges to reproductive care continue to grow, JFF remains committed to educating and empowering the Jewish community on how these issues impact fertility access.This event is an opportunity to better understand what’s happening—and what’s at stake—not just in Alabama, but here in Florida and beyond.We encourage community members to attend, stay informed, and help raise awareness about the urgent need to protect fertility care.For more information on how to support JFF’s mission, visit jewishfertilityfoundation.orgEvent Details:📍 Location: Greenspoon Marder - 600 Brickell Ave Unit 3600, Miami, FL 33131📅 Date: May 14, 2025⏰ Time: 6:30pm-8:00pmAbout the Jewish Fertility FoundationThe Jewish Fertility Foundation (JFF) provides financial assistance, emotional counseling, and educational programming to individuals and families who are facing infertility. JFF has welcomed hundreds of babies into the world since its inception in 2015 and advocates nationally for equitable access to reproductive healthcare.About National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW)NCJW is a 131-year-old Jewish feminist civil rights organization advocating for social justice for women, children, and families in the United States and Israel. Through grassroots mobilization, advocacy, and direct service, NCJW works to protect reproductive freedom and access to healthcare for all.Media Contact: pr@krafteddigital.comJewish Fertility Foundation

