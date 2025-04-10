GivBux to Be Featured on VERB’s 'Go Fund Yourself' TV Show on Cheddar TV

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX) ("GivBux" or the Company"), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announced today that it will be featured on an upcoming episode of VERB’s "Go Fund Yourself" TV Show on Cheddar TV. The episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 7 PM ET.

"Go Fund Yourself" is a groundbreaking interactive television series that combines entrepreneurial pitches with real-time audience participation utilizing Verb Technology Company, Inc.’s interactive video technology and know-how [NASDAQ: VERB]. Entrepreneurs present their business ideas to a panel of industry experts, known as "Titans," and viewers have the opportunity to invest in these companies during the broadcast. The show aims to democratize startup funding by allowing everyday investors to support innovative ventures.

"We are thrilled to showcase GivBux on 'Go Fund Yourself' and share our vision of a platform that seamlessly combines consumer rewards with charitable contributions," said Umesh Tim Singh, President of GivBux, Inc. "This opportunity allows us to reach a broader audience and invite them to join us in transforming everyday purchases into acts of generosity."

GivBux offers users the ability to shop from national retailers while earning cash back and supporting charitable organizations. The platform enables seamless and secure transactions with a focus on community impact.

Viewers can tune in to Cheddar TV on April 10 at 7 PM ET to watch GivBux's presentation and participate in the live crowdfunding opportunity. Cheddar TV is available across cable, satellite, and OTT platforms, reaching more than 40 million homes.

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and efficiently at over 100 national retailers and an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.'s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now on the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS). The GivBux Super App constantly evolves and adds new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery, and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in e-commerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is a premier digital-first news and entertainment network delivering real-time updates, thought-provoking discussions, and high-quality content. Known for engaging a millennial and Gen Z audience, Cheddar broadcasts on cable, OTT platforms, and social channels, offering unmatched distribution opportunities.

About ‘Go Fund Yourself’ TV Show

Go Fund Yourself combines entertainment and investment access. Viewers are invited to invest in the companies they see on-screen by scanning QR codes or clicking live links — making the show both a platform and a pipeline for regulatory approved capital access through registered crowd-funding campaigns.

As the startup ecosystem continues to evolve, shows like Go Fund Yourself represent a shift in how companies get funded, how stories are told, and how communities engage in early-stage innovation. To apply to be featured on The ‘Go Fund Yourself’ TV Show, click here.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company operates three business units, each of which leverages its social commerce technology and video marketing expertise. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of e-commerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously. GO FUND YOURSELF!, is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons. VANITYPrescribed.com and GoodGirlRx.com are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices — without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups. GoodGirlRx.com, a partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.

The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by GivBux, Inc. in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. The Company intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Umesh Singh, President

Email: ir@Givbux.com

www.GivBux.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/givbux/

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/givbux

