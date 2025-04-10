Royal Maison Announces Prestigious Opportunity: Seeking a Traveling Butler and Estate Manager for AED 1 Million Salary

Traveling Butler, by Royal Maison for astounding salary of AED 1 million

Royal Maison, a leading global recruitment powerhouse, is making headlines by one of its HTWI clients promises an astounding one million dirhams salary for a traveling butler and an estate manager” — Katarina Janev

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Maison Announces Prestigious Opportunity with HTWI Client: Seeking a Traveling Butler and Estate Manager for AED 1 Million SalaryRoyal Maison, a leading global recruitment powerhouse, is making headlines with its announcement of a highly-coveted role proposed by one of its prestigious clients, HTWI. This exciting opportunity promises an astounding one million dirhams salary for a traveling butler and an estate manager. A testament to Dubai's burgeoning reputation as a nucleus for wealth and opulence, this development further underscores the emirate's status as a preferred destination for the global elite.‘Dubai has long been associated with grandeur and affluence, attracting billionaires from around the world who are drawn to its unbeatable blend of luxury, innovation, and tax-friendly policies. As more of the world's wealth gravitates to the UAE, the domestic employment sector is experiencing an exhilarating renaissance’ said Katarina Janev, Director of Communications at Royal Maison.2024 is poised to be a landmark year in the evolution of luxury domestic hiring in Dubai. With an acute focus on bespoke service, the demand for specialized roles is surging, heralding a new era of domestic expertise designed to cater to the nuanced needs of high-net-worth individuals.Among the burgeoning trends, technology-integrated butlers are leading the charge. These modern-day Jeeveses are well-versed in digital home systems, capable of orchestrating everything from smart home devices to advanced security systems at the touch of a button. As the line between luxury and tech blurs, possessing such skills has become indispensable.Meanwhile, affluent families are also showing a marked inclination toward hiring health and dietary chefs, who are adept at crafting tailor-made cuisine in alignment with specific nutritional needs and wellness goals. The focus on health extends further with the introduction of wellness managers, who curate physical and mental wellness programs tailored to individual family member needs, from yoga to meditation and personal training regimens.In a world where image is paramount, personal luxury PR experts as per Royal Maison are in demand more than ever, tasked with managing their employers' personal brands and public personas across the global stage. Sustainable lifestyles are becoming a priority for the elite, creating a niche for sustainability officers who ensure that their employer’s estates operate with minimal environmental impact, often incorporating green technologies and sustainable practices.Traveling nannies are another niche role witnessing rapid growth. These elite caregivers accompany families on their global journeys, ensuring continuity in child-rearing and education across cultures and continents, often possessing multilingual skills to enrich the child's experience.‘As Royal Maison partners with HTWI, the unveiling of their substantial offering serves as a profound reflection of these shifting dynamics. The unprecedented package for the traveling butler and estate manager is not just about monetary value, but also an indication of the evolving demands and expectations from domestic staff in today’s globalized, luxury-driven environment’ said Katarina Janev, Director of Communications for Royal Maison.With its impressive transformation shaped by global migration patterns and the continuous influx of international wealth, Dubai not only remains at the forefront of luxury living but is setting new benchmarks in exclusive, personalized service. As such, Royal Maison continues to position itself as a pioneer in sourcing unparalleled talent to meet the ever-evolving demands of its elite clientele on this dynamic luxury landscape.For more information on Royal Maison and this unprecedented opportunity, please contact:Katarina JanevDirector of CommunicationsRoyal MaisonEmail: dubai@royal-maison.comPhone: +971 04 558 5918Website: www.royal-maison.com About Royal Maison:Royal Maison, established in 2013, has emerged as a prominent player in the Middle East's private staffing sphere, specializing in family office placements. With its main office anchored in Dubai and virtual branches in New York and Los Angeles, the company exemplifies a blend of regional expertise and global accessibility. A hallmark of Royal Maison is its provision of elite private staffing professionals who cater to a discerning and exclusive international clientele. By aligning with the aspirations of our esteemed clients, we aim to transform ordinary households into exceptional spaces of artisanal living. Through our unwavering commitment to quality and personalized service, Royal Maison continues to set industry benchmarks, redefining what it means to be a leader in private and domestic staffing solutions.---Note to Editors---For additional insights and interviews with Royal Maison’s executives, or to arrange a visit to our headquarters, please contact our media relations team.---

