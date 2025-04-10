Day off on the afternoon of April 17th and all day on April 21st, 2025, for the Easter Celebration

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

April 10th, 2025

Press Release

Day off in the afternoon of April 17th and all day on 21st April 2025 for the Easter Celebration

Considering that this year Good Friday and Easter fall on April 18th and 20th, respectively.

Bearing in mind that Article 7(2)(a) of Law no. 10/2005, of August 10th, as amended by Laws no. 3/2016, of May 25th, and 10/2023, of April 5th, provides that time off may be granted on the occasion of an official commemorative date.

Bearing in mind that under the terms of Article 5(2)(b) of Law no. 10/2005, of August 10th, as amended by Laws no. 3/2016, of May 25th, and 10/2023, of April 5th, “Holy Thursday, as part of the Christian commemorations of Easter” is an official commemorative date, with a variable date.

Given that the religious celebrations of “Holy Thursday” are very important and meaningful for a large number of believers, who usually take part in the religious ceremonies that take place on the occasion of Easter.

Taking into account the practice that has been followed previously, by virtue of Article 5(2)(b) of the aforementioned law.

Considering the fact that a large number of people usually travel to rural areas to take part in Easter religious celebrations with their families.

Whereas, in accordance with Article 7(6)(d) of Law 10/2005 of August 10th, as amended by Laws 3/2016 of May 25th and 10/2023 of April 5th, it is the Prime Minister's responsibility to grant time off to “officials and agents of the ministries or services dependent on them, as well as institutes and bodies integrated into the indirect administration of the State”.

Therefore, pursuant to the provisions of Article 7(2)(a) and 7(6)(d) of Law No. 10/2005, of August 10th, as amended by Laws Nos. 3/2016, of May 25th, and 10/2023, of April 5th, the Prime Minister, through Order No. 010/PM/IV/2025, of April 9th, 2025, determines the following:

1. Time off is granted:

a) On April 17th, 2025, starting at 12:00 noon;

b) All day on April 21st, 2025.

2. This order covers all officials, agents and workers who work in the State's direct administration services, whether central or deconcentrated, or in indirect administration bodies.

3. The human resources of public services which, due to the nature of their activity, must remain in operation during that period, are excepted from the previous paragraph.

4. Without prejudice to the continuity and quality of the public services to be provided, the top managers of the services referred to in the previous paragraph must promote the equivalent exemption from the duty of attendance of the respective human resources, on a day to be set in due course. END