Volksbank Akademie Revolutionizes Employee Training with AI

Jonas Hoehndorf, Team Leader Digital Learning: with Second Nature, "employees can practice in a safe environment and receive personalized feedback on their performance."

Austrian banking group helps employees gain confidence and competence with Second Nature AI role plays, highlighting the realistic learning experience.

With 'Second Nature,' we are investing in the future of our employees. This format enriches our training portfolio and...is an essential foundation for positioning ourselves for the future.” — Gerald Fleischmann, General Director of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volksbank Akademie is integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its training program, setting new benchmarks for employee development.With the innovative AI-powered tool "Second Nature," employees can now simulate realistic conversation scenarios and receive valuable feedback. This future-oriented concept promises a significant improvement in the quality of advice provided and accelerates the onboarding process for new team members."Second Nature": Virtual Training with Real Added ValueThe AI-based tool "Second Nature" can simulate a variety of customer interactions, from product presentations to specialized consultations. The AI-driven customer avatars react dynamically and individually, creating a realistic learning experience. "Employees can practice in a safe environment and receive personalized feedback on their performance. The flexible, location- and time-independent use of the tool enables efficient learning, tailored to the needs of the modern workplace," explains Jonas Höhndorf, Team Lead Digital Learning.Strengthening Customer Focus Through AIVolksbank Akademie sees "Second Nature" as a key instrument in strengthening customer orientation. Through intensive training, employees gain confidence and competence in customer interactions. They learn to explain complex products in an understandable way and respond individually to customer needs. "With 'Second Nature,' we are investing in the future of our employees. This format enriches our training portfolio and thus creates enthusiasm among our employees for digital technologies. This is an essential foundation for positioning ourselves for the future," says Gerald Fleischmann, General Director of VOLKSBANK WIEN AG and Spokesperson for the Volksbanken Verbund.Innovation for a Modern Banking World"The use of AI in employee training underscores the innovative approach of the Volksbank Academy. With this forward-looking concept, we are meeting the challenges of digital transformation and setting new standards in training. We are consistently continuing our innovative path and positioning ourselves as a pioneer in banking training," says Sonja Berger, Managing Director of Volksbank Akademie.Volksbanken VerbundThe Volksbanken Verbund is a banking group operating throughout Austria, which includes the eight regional Volksbanken, the Österreichische Ärzte- und Apothekerbank, and the SPARDA-BANK brand. The central organization of the Verbund has been VOLKSBANK WIEN AG since July 2015. The Volksbanken Verbund has total assets of approximately EUR 32.1 billion and serves approximately 1 million customers throughout Austria with 3,158 employees (full-time equivalents) in 231 branches (as of December 31, 2024). Further information is available at www.volksbank.at and www.volksbank.at/nachhaltigkeit . Despite careful research, the information presented here is for informational purposes only and is subject to change. Errors and omissions excepted.About Second NatureSecond Nature transforms the way people engage in conversations by offering AI-driven role plays tailored to any customer interaction. Our platform enables seamless onboarding, learning, practice, and certification at scale, preparing customer-facing teams for real-world scenarios. By enhancing training efficiency, driving sales growth, and empowering teams, Second Nature ensures consistent excellence in any customer interaction. www.secondnature.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.