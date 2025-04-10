Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour, has issued the following statement on the Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute:

“I am pleased that the union, BCGEU Local 2009, and employer, Western Pacific Marine, are expected to resume full ferry service on Friday, April 11, 2025. The two sides have agreed to submit proposals to special mediator Vince Ready, who will issue binding recommendations on all remaining matters.

“I would like to thank Mr. Ready for his ongoing work on this incredibly important file.

“This is welcome news for residents who rely on the Kootenay Lake ferries. I want to recognize their patience and resilience during the service interruptions. I also want to acknowledge the strong advocacy of MLA Brittny Anderson and MLA Steve Morissette, who worked hard to represent the needs of their constituents.”