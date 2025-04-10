SYDNEY BASED BLOG CHICKS COMMENCE FEATURES ON AN ARRAY OF MOBILE PHONE MATTERS

Australian Bloggers

Leading Australian lifestyle blogging site Blog Chicks confirmed commencing feature posts that focus on all things mobile phone related.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blog Chicks is an online magazine website on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.In April, because of reader interest in the latest trends in mobile phone technology they are running a series of informative feature posts that focus on all things related to mobile phones. The team at Blog Chicks have had a long relationship with Sydney based FoneFix , specialist phone repair company and they have kindly offered expert onsite on mobile phone related matters for these featured posts. You can learn more about them and their two locations by visiting their website here: https://fonefix.com.au The first feature they are running is on things to considered when buying a new mobile phone. To view this post, visit their website here: https://blogchicks.com.au/tips-for-buying-your-next-mobile-phone/ Diane Muller, founder and content editor of Blog Chicks said this in her interview with Eleven Media, “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About Blog ChicksBlog Chicks online lifestyle magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.To learn more about Blog Chicks, visit their website here: https://blogchicks.com.au

