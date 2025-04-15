Alchemi Advisory Group Selects Lux214 Media Group to Drive North Texas' Expanding Cybersecurity Compliance Market

Dallas Based IT Compliance and Cybersecurity

Alchemi Advisory Group selects Lux214 to lead strategic growth and engage senior decision-makers as demand for cybersecurity compliance accelerates in North TX

Cyber threats are escalating, qualified firms are scarce, and executives are under pressure to act fast. Alchemi delivers the strategic expertise corporations need to stay audit-ready.” — Keatha Brown

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dallas-Fort Worth area is one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the U.S., with over 10,000 tech companies and a business-friendly environment that continues to attract companies in highly regulated industries. Alchemi Advisory Group’s decision to invest in growth now reflects the region’s surging demand for audit readiness, cybersecurity posture assessments, and third-party risk management.To capitalize on this momentum, Alchemi Advisory Group, a Dallas-based leader in cybersecurity compliance and IT audit services, has selected Lux214 Media Group to lead a comprehensive growth strategy. This includes a full digital overhaul, C-suite engagement, and targeted campaigns to scale the firm in a highly competitive market.Alchemi specializes in SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and CMMC, as well as Readiness Assessments and Penetration Testing. The firm partners with IT departments and executive teams to prepare for audits, strengthen cybersecurity posture, and align compliance with business goals. With demand accelerating, Lux214 has been engaged to expand Alchemi’s reach and connect more effectively with key decision-makers.“This isn’t a branding exercise. We’ve been brought in to help Alchemi scale,” said Lori Barber, Co-founder of Lux214 Media Group. “We’re executing a coordinated mix of marketing initiatives—including thought leadership, targeted digital strategy, and high-touch executive engagement—to reach CISOs, CTOs, and industry leaders who are actively seeking trusted compliance partners.”The partnership comes at a time when compliance is no longer viewed as a burden—but as a strategic advantage. Organizations that can demonstrate security, compliance, and proactive risk management are better positioned to win business and protect client trust.“The stakes have never been higher,” said Keatha Brown, Founding Partner at Alchemi Advisory Group. “Cyber threats are escalating, and there’s a critical shortage of qualified firms equipped to handle CMMC, penetration testing, and complex compliance requirements. Executives are under pressure to act—and to act fast. We engaged Lux214 to help us strategically reach the C-suite and position Alchemi as the trusted partner corporations need to stay secure and audit-ready.”Lux214’s strategy for Alchemi includes:A complete website redesign focused on conversion, clarity, and UXTargeted SEO and content strategy centered on high-intent compliance and cybersecurity search termsExecutive-level PR and LinkedIn campaigns to increase visibility with CISOs, CTOs, and risk leadersExclusive in-person events in Texas and key national markets to engage senior decision-makersOngoing brand positioning and messaging refinement to ensure consistency and credibilityAbout Alchemi Advisory GroupHeadquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth, Alchemi Advisory Group delivers compliance and cybersecurity services designed to help organizations reduce risk, meet regulatory standards, and grow confidently. Services include SOC 1 & 2, ISO 27001, and CMMC readiness assessments, penetration testing, and compliance strategy consulting. thealchemigroup.com About Lux214 Media GroupLux214 Media Group is a Dallas-based marketing agency that helps brands grow through smart strategy, digital execution, and executive-level positioning. Known for its results-driven approach, Lux214 specializes in website development, SEO, PR, social media, and growth marketing for companies across North America. lux214.com MEDIA CONTACT:Lori BarberLux214 Media Grouplorib@lux214.com | 214-906-6633

