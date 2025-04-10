DLNR News Release-Known Aquatic Resources Offender Nabbed, April 9, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KNOWN AQUATIC RESOURCES OFFENDER NABBED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 9, 2025

HONOLULU – A 24-year-old Waialua man was arrested this morning by DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers for failure to appear in court, to answer for previous charges related to aquatic resources violations.

DOCARE officers allege Kala‘i Manuwa has a history of violations, particularly on the North Shore at the Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District (MLCD). Manuwa was taken into custody at a private residence without incident. MLCDs have the greatest levels of protections for aquatic species in the state.

Manuwa failed to appear in Wahiawā District Court twice. First, on April 1 for arraignment and plea on charges including Fishing and Removing Marine Life within the MLCD, the Use or Possession of a Spear, Trap, Net or Crowbar within the MLCD, Possession of an Undersized Throw Net and Prohibited Take of Iao. The court issued a bench warrant ordering Manuwa’s arrest with a bail amount of $200.00.

Manuwa also had a bench warrant for failure to appear on November 2, 2023, for a pre-trial conference relating to charges of being in Possession of an Undersized Throw Net and for Prohibited take of Akule.

“We want to remind people that violations of natural resources laws and rules may carry criminal penalties, requiring court appearances,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “The DLNR takes failing to appear in court on these cases seriously. If you fail to appear DOCARE officers will search for you and arrest you.”

Manuwa was transported and booked at the Sheriffs’ Receiving Desk. He currently remains in custody. Redulla added “We appreciate the Department of Law Enforcement for providing booking and custody assistance for Manuwa’s arrest.”

