Author Annette C. Sage Releases Insightful Guide on the Power of Color in Marketing

SADDLE BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Creative Director and marketing powerhouse Annette C. Sage announces the release of her new eBook, "Understanding Color: Fundamentals and Applications in Marketing" — a definitive guide for marketers, designers, entrepreneurs, and brand strategists who want to harness the full potential of color to influence and inspire.In today’s visually driven marketplace, color is far more than a design choice — it’s a silent communicator of emotion, identity, and values. This insightful and beautifully written guide takes readers on a deep dive into the psychology of color and its transformative power in marketing and branding.“Color is a language — one that speaks directly to the heart,” says Annette C. Sage. “This book is about teaching marketers how to fluently speak that language to connect authentically with audiences, no matter the industry.”Drawing from her decades of experience in global marketing, design, and branding, Sage blends science with creativity in a comprehensive exploration of how color affects perception and consumer behavior. From foundational color theory and psychological principles to practical case studies and cross-cultural considerations, "Understanding Color" equips readers with the tools to make strategic color decisions that drive engagement and boost brand impact.Inside the Book:‣ The emotional and psychological triggers of different colors‣ Color theory essentials and design applications‣ Real-world brand case studies and color campaign breakdowns‣ Cultural nuances and global marketing insights‣ Emerging trends in color psychology‣ Practical tips for brand storytelling through colorWhether you're building a brand from the ground up or refreshing an established identity, this eBook is an essential resource for making informed, intentional color choices that resonate.About the Author:Annette C. Sage is a multifaceted Creative/Art Director, photographer, and marketing visionary with over 20 years of experience transforming brands into billion-dollar enterprises. With academic credentials in Commercial Art, Photography, Visual Communications, and an MBA in International Marketing, Annette brings unmatched expertise to the intersection of creativity and strategy. Her work has been showcased in galleries and top-tier publications, and her passion for teaching has inspired countless students in multimedia design.Availability:"Understanding Color: Fundamentals and Applications in Marketing" is available now at Sage Design Group outlets: AnnetteSage.com - ( https://annettesage.com/product/understanding-color-fundamentals-and-applications-in-marketing-by-annette-c-sage/ SageDesignGroup.biz - ( https://sagedesigngroup.biz/product/understanding-color-fundamentals-and-applications-in-marketing-by-annette-c-sage/ ‣ SageDesignGroup.online - ( https://sagedesigngroup.online/product/understanding-color-fundamentals-and-applications-in-marketing-by-annette-c-sage/ SageDesignGroup.shop - ( https://sagedesigngroup.shop/product/understanding-color-fundamentals-and-applications-in-marketing-by-annette-c-sage/ ‣ DREAMSPACE.club - ( https://dreamspace.club/product/understanding-color-fundamentals-and-applications-in-marketing-by-annette-c-sage/ ‣ MERCH-PLUS-SWAG.com - ( https://merch-plus-swag.com/product/understanding-color-fundamentals-and-applications-in-marketing-by-annette-c-sage/ ISBN: 979-8-89778-571-1Elevate your marketing strategy with the science and soul of color — one chapter at a time.

