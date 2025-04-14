Certified Executive and Life Coach Rini Adhikari of The First Circle Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where personal and professional growth is more critical than ever, The First Circle proudly announces its official launch. Founded by seasoned professional Rini Adhikari, The First Circle is committed to empowering individuals with powerful coaching that fosters self-discovery, confidence, and growth in both executive and personal realms.

A Journey of Transformation

Rini Adhikari, the visionary behind The First Circle, leverages a robust and diverse background that uniquely qualifies her to guide others on their journeys. With a degree in engineering and an MBA, Rini has built an outstanding career across the globe, working with prestigious companies such as the Times of India Group, Microsoft, JP Morgan, and The Economist. Her notable tenure in Hong Kong, spanning over two decades, included spearheading B2B marketing and launching her own social media and digital strategy startup.

Rini’s evolution into coaching was born from personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with the loss of her brother, she found solace and answers through coaching. “Coaching opened doors I didn’t even know existed,” Rini reflects. “It was a revelation to see how empowering it is to focus on moving forward rather than dwelling on the past.”

Empowering Others Through Coaching

Certified by the International Coaching Federation (ICF) with both ACC and PCC credentials, Rini has dedicated over 1,000 hours to coaching individuals from diverse backgrounds. Her approach is tailored to each client’s unique story, acknowledging the nuances of their cultural values, personal journeys, and distinct aspirations.

Rini shares, “Everyone’s journey is unique, and it’s a privilege to be ‘dancing in the moment’ with my clients, helping them navigate their paths in ways that are true to them.”

Rini is also the Managing Director at ISCP(International Society of Coaching Professionals) where she offers facilitation and team coaching.

Comprehensive Offerings for Individuals and Organizations

The First Circle offers a comprehensive suite of coaching services, including:

• Executive Coaching: Designed for leaders seeking to enhance communication skills, leadership capabilities, and assertiveness. One exemplary case demonstrates transformation through Rini’s coaching—a Senior VP at a leading hedge fund experienced career success and personal growth, culminating in a promotion and successful international transition.

• Life Coaching: Focused on personal growth, self-confidence, and emotional intelligence. Rini’s coaching facilitates transformative experiences that empower clients to find clarity and direction in their personal lives.

• Cross-Cultural Coaching: Drawing from Rini’s extensive international experience, she addresses the challenges and opportunities of working within multicultural environments. Clients learn to navigate cross-cultural dynamics, fostering effective communication and collaboration.

• Support for Women Returning to Work: Rini specializes in coaching women re-entering the workforce after prolonged breaks, helping them rebuild confidence and skills to thrive in today’s professional landscape.

A Commitment to Community

The First Circle is devoted to creating a meaningful impact beyond fee-based coaching. Rini engages in pro bono coaching and mentoring, particularly with non-profits and NGOs, to ensure coaching is accessible to those who might benefit most but lack resources. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to unlock their potential,” Rini asserts. “And pro bono work is incredibly fulfilling and my way of giving back to the society”

Looking to the Future

With The First Circle’s establishment in New York, Rini Adhikari is looking forward to expanding her cross-cultural coaching initiatives, born from firsthand experiences in diverse settings like Hong Kong. “Understanding cultural differences is crucial,” she explains. “I’m excited to foster greater understanding within global teams.”

About The First Circle

The First Circle, founded by Rini Adhikari, is a premier coaching firm focused on executive, life, and cross-cultural coaching. It is dedicated to helping clients discover their paths to greatness, rooted in the belief that changing oneself can indeed change the world. With a foundation in empathy, cultural understanding, and a steadfast commitment to client success, The First Circle is transforming lives one client at a time.

Close Up Radio will feature Rini Adhikari in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, April 8th at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-certified-executive-and/id1785721253?i=1000702869589

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-certified-executive-272111729/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1jZMRGLbQG5OzvG2fAKULn

For more information about Rini Adhikari and The First Circle, please visit https://www.thefirstcircle.us/

