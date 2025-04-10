Author Edward Fraase Launches Adventure Series Detailing the Remarkable Exploits of Professor De Esaarf and Family

Explore the captivating adventures of Professor De Esaarf and his family as they journey through love, mythical encounters, and global exploits in this thrilling book series Book One: Professor Esaarf, Professor De Esaarf: To Be Exact Archaeologist Book Two: Professor De Esaarf and Family: A Family Looking for Nephilim’s Book Three: The Esaarf Family: The Family Keeps Growing New Problems on the Way

Archaeologist Professor De Esaarf's new series takes readers on a global adventure of love, family, and mythical discoveries

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Edward Fraase introduces a new adventure series chronicles featuring Professor De Esaarf, a distinguished archaeologist whose captivating field expeditions lead readers on a thrilling journey through love, discovery, and family. The saga begins with an unexpected romance and continues with whirlwind adventures across continents, showcasing a remarkable blend of historical intrigue and personal growth.The series opens with "Professor Esaarf, Professor De Esaarf: To Be Exact Archaeologist," where readers meet the esteemed Professor Esaarf and his student, Sally. What starts as a routine academic field trip spirals into an epic tale of romance and adventure when the pair find themselves in South America. Beneath a cascading waterfall, a sudden earthquake propels them into a series of life-changing events, including the adoption of a little girl who captures their hearts. This first installment not only explores their blossoming love but also teases the ethical dilemmas they face upon returning to their academic lives.In the second book, "Professor De Esaarf and Family: A Family Looking for Nephilim’s," the narrative expands as the Esaarf family embarks on a Mediterranean honeymoon that doubles as another adventurous expedition. Amidst adopting another child and encountering mythical giants, the family's dynamic takes on new depths. This volume skillfully blends elements of myth with the realities of family life, setting the stage for more unexpected turns.In the third book, "The Esaarf Family: The Family Keeps Growing New Problems on the Way," sees the family navigating through a series of misadventures, including a fateful return to South America where a hidden underground city of giants awaits. This finale not only tests their bonds but also wraps up their adventures with reflections on legacy and retirement, offering a poignant look at the life of an adventurous academic family.Professor De Esaarf’s series not only entertains but also enriches, revealing the profound impacts of exploration, both externally in the world and internally within the bonds of family. Through vivid storytelling and rich historical contexts, the books promise to captivate a wide audience, from adventure enthusiasts to those fascinated by archaeological lore.AvailabilityThe series is available for purchase on Amazon. Readers are invited to experience this blend of adventure, family dynamics, and historical exploration that defines the remarkable life and career of Professor De Esaarf and his family.Purchase Links:● Book Three: The Esaarf Family: The Family Keeps Growing New Problems on the Way

