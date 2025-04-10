Japanese artist COMA-CHI Selected for GRAMMY's 'Global Spin'

COMA-CHI makes history as the first Japanese female rapper on GRAMMYs' Global Spin.

First-Ever Japanese Female Rapper Featured!

COMA-CHI’s self-defined “Japanese Fusion style” blends traditional instruments like wadaiko and shamisen with hip-hop beats — bold, authentic, and globally resonant.” — GRAMMY.com

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese artist COMA-CHI, a leading figure in the HIPHOP and R&B scene, has been featured in the GRAMMY Awards' official media series "Global Spin" for her track “Iyasaka.” This marks the first time a Japanese female rapper has been selected, making it a groundbreaking achievement. It is also extremely rare for an independent artist to be spotlighted in this prestigious series.“Global Spin” is a GRAMMY-hosted video series that showcases outstanding artists from around the world, celebrating musical diversity and genre-defying creativity. COMA-CHI’s performance video is now available globally on the official GRAMMY YouTube channel and website.The featured song, “Iyasaka,” is from COMA-CHI’s latest album OTO, and blends traditional Japanese instruments like wadaiko drums and shamisen with HIPHOP beats. The GRAMMY website describes her sound as a "self-defined Japanese Fusion style," recognizing her as an artist who amplifies the beauty of Japanese tradition to the world.Already highly regarded both domestically and internationally, this selection represents a major leap forward in COMA-CHI’s global journey and delivers a powerful message to music fans worldwide.In addition, COMA-CHI will launch the Groove Music Academy in April—a music school dedicated to HIPHOP and R&B where she will serve as head instructor. She is also scheduled to perform live on April 18 at Trinity College in Connecticut and on April 22 at Japan Society in New York, expanding her reach to international audiences.Watch COMA-CHI’s "Global Spin" Performance YouTube: https://youtu.be/2zJQH8VpJOo GRAMMY.com: https://www.grammy.com/series-or-collection/global-spin-grammys/coma-chi-iyasaka-performance Official Website: https://coma-chi.jp/ Latest Album: "OTO" Release Date: May 15, 2024 (Wed.)Tracklist: 01. Jo -OTO- 02. Kuroda 03. Yoshiwara 04. Yasugi 05. Yoi Yoi 06. Otemoyan 07. Ryujin Norito -The Shinto Chant for Dragon- (short ver.) 08. Iyasaka 09. Tokyo OndoStreaming Link: https://ultravybe.lnk.to/comachioto About COMA-CHIA pioneer of Japanese HIPHOP and a powerful voice in the R&B world, COMA-CHI is renowned as one of Japan’s leading female MCs. Her dynamic presence and expressive vocal ability have set her apart as a rapper and singer.She was the first woman to reach the finals of the B-BOY PARK MC Battle, and made her major debut in 2009 after collaborations with m-flo, Miliyah Kato, ZEEBRA, RHYMESTER, and others. Her songs have topped digital charts, featured in films and TV commercials.After going independent, she launched her own label, Queen's Room. She was featured in REGGAE CONNECTION with Sly & Robbie, earning a GRAMMY nomination and attending the awards ceremony. Her previous work JOMON GREENincluded English-language collaborations with Grammy winning producer Josef Leimberg.Her track “the voices of Kamuy,” inspired by Ainu culture, was featured in Marvel’s animated series Hit-Monkey. With her latest album OTO, she continues to merge koto, shakuhachi, shamisen, and other traditional Japanese instruments with HIPHOP and club music, presenting a bold and innovative sound to the world.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coma_chi/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/coma_chi

