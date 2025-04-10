4/9/25 – COMMUNITY INVITED TO HELP SHAPE THE 2025 STATE WILDLIFE ACTION PLAN

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

COMMUNITY INVITED TO HELP SHAPE THE 2025 STATE WILDLIFE ACTION PLAN

HONOLULU – Community input is sought to guide wildlife conservation statewide. The DLNR Divisions of Aquatic Resources (DAR) and Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) invite the public to review the 2025 State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP). This review process is an opportunity for residents, conservation partners, and other stakeholders to share their views on conservation priorities for Hawaiʻi’s unique native wildlife and habitats.

The SWAP is a comprehensive statewide framework for conserving species and habitats. Updated every 10 years, the SWAP identifies “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” and outlines voluntary, proactive strategies for protection and restoration.

“We want to hear from everyone — whether you’re a researcher, educator, cultural practitioner, landowner, or just someone who cares about Hawaiʻi’s native wildlife,” said Maya Goodoni, DAR watershed management specialist. “Your insights help ensure the SWAP reflects what matters most to the people and ecosystems of Hawaiʻi.”

The public review will include an overview of the SWAP process, highlight key updates for 2025, and provide space for public questions and feedback.

The SWAP plays a key role in securing federal funding through the State and Tribal Wildlife Grants Program and supports collaborative conservation efforts across the Hawaiian Islands.

The public review will take place virtually via Zoom. Two meeting times, one in the morning and one in the evening, will present the same information.

Meeting details:

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Times: AM Session:10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

PM Session: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Help us shape the future of wildlife conservation in Hawaiʻi. Join the conversation and share your manaʻo.

RESOURCES

More information – SWAP Storymap: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/db7a7d6c37ec4e648bca41dc6549a148

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]