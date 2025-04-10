Empowering Women: Mental Wellness Conference 2025

Join Us for the Women’s Mental Wellness Conference 2025 on May 17th!

Join us for a transformative day of mental wellness, empowerment, and community healing at the Women’s Mental Wellness Conference 2025.

This conference is a vital step in fostering mental wellness and resilience among Black women and women of color.” — Iyona Blake, CEO & President of HER Cause, Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, May 17, 2025, HER Cause, Inc. will host its second annual Women’s Mental Wellness Conference 2025 , a transformative event dedicated to enhancing the mental health and overall well-being of Black women and women of color. The conference, themed "Wellness in Me: Healing Together, Embracing Stories, Strengthening Minds," will take place from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Agape Embassy Ministries: 5775 Barclay Drive #7, Alexandria, VA 22315.The goal of this conference is to empower participants through practical self-care techniques, mindfulness practices, and stress management strategies. Attendees will have the opportunity to improve their personal wellness and foster community healing by building supportive networks and participating in healing circles. By embracing stories, the event aims to create a safe space for sharing personal narratives of resilience and growth, addressing the stigma around mental health, and serving as a vehicle for empowerment and inclusivity.Keynote Speaker: Candace Washington, Founder and CEO of Restorative Minds Therapeutic and Wellness ServicesWorkshops:Minister Kelli Ware - "Nurturing the Self: Mindfulness and Self-Care for Daily Wellness" combines practical self-care techniques with mindfulness and meditation practices to help maintain mental and emotional health. Participants will explore daily practices such as journaling, exercise, and creative outlets, alongside guided mindfulness and meditation sessions to reduce stress and enhance overall well-being.Pamela R. Browne, MHS - "Healing Together: Overcoming Stigma and Building Supportive Networks" empowers Black women and women of color to overcome stigma in seeking mental health support. Participants will learn to identify signs of mental health illness, facilitate conversations about mental wellness, and incorporate mental health conversations into their communities. They will also learn to support others in crisis by recognizing symptoms and directing them to appropriate resources. By building supportive networks and healing together, participants will foster a sense of community and empowerment, becoming the support that others need.Rev. Dr. LaTasha L. Morgan, LPC, Alfred Street Baptist Church, Assistant to the Pastor for Counseling - "Sharing Our Stories" will act as a safe space for participants to share their personal narratives of resilience and growth, fostering a sense of community and empowerment. This intimate setting encourages deeper connections and more personal sharing, helping to address the stigma associated with mental health.Mental Strength - Panel Discussion (ALL Speakers): Empowerment and Mental Health: Resources, Stress Management, and Personal Development combines informative sessions on mental health resources and stress management techniques with interactive workshops focused on building confidence and personal development. Participants will gain valuable knowledge on managing stress and accessing mental health resources while also developing the skills needed to empower themselves and others.Admission Details:VIP Admission – $125.00Perks Included:Premium reserved seating section at all sessions and lunchSpecial invitation to morning wellness sessionsSwag Bag with JournalA special gift (first fifty VIP registrants only)Breakfast and lunch includedGeneral Admission – $100.00Perks Included:Swag Bag with JournalBreakfast and lunch includedPurchase Tickets: https://www.hercause.org/conference Contact Information : For more information, please visit www.hercause.org/contact Sponsors: This event is proudly sponsored by The Daschle Group, a full-service advisory firm led by former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle, and Intelligent Tax Solution, an accounting firm serving Oxon Hill, MD, and clients across all 49 states in the US for years.Don’t miss out on this transformative experience. Register today!Join us for a day of empowerment, healing, and community building at the Women’s Mental Wellness Conference 2025. Together, we can strengthen minds, embrace stories, and foster a supportive environment for mental wellness.

