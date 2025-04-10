Christopher King Runs for Pasco School Board with Focus on Student Success and Community Empowerment

Christopher King takes the stage in style at the Annual Gentlemen’s Gala All White Affair

With a heart for service, King brings fresh ideas to support students, staff, and the future of Pasco schools.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher King, respected community leader and grandson of music icon B.B. King, has officially announced his candidacy for Pasco County School Board District 1. A longtime advocate for youth empowerment and education, King is stepping into the race with a clear mission: to support students, educators, and families by pushing for meaningful improvements in the district.“We change our youth, they will change our future,” said King.His campaign focuses on three key priorities:Expanding Career and Technical Education (CTE): King aims to equip students with real-world skills through robust CTE programs, creating more pathways to success beyond traditional college routes.Enhancing School Safety: Prioritizing safety for both students and staff, King plans to collaborate with district leaders and community partners to strengthen security measures across campuses.Supporting Teachers and Staff: From increased resources to professional development, King is committed to investing in the people who shape the future of Pasco County—its educators.Christopher King is no stranger to public service. In addition to his campaign efforts, he is also preparing to host the 10th Annual Gentlemen’s Gala All White Affair on June 7, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at the prestigious Fort Harrison Grand Auditorium. The milestone event will honor this year’s Presidential Volunteer Service Award recipients, recognizing changemakers like Gary Hartfield, Kelvin Pruitt, Anjali “Queen B” McGuire, and others who are making a lasting impact in their communities.With a blend of heart, heritage, and hands-on experience, Christopher King is ready to bring a fresh, focused voice to the Pasco County School Board.

