“Goddess of Slots” Sets Sail on Exclusive Casino Experience with Virgin Voyages

Lorraine Ziff, Goddess of Slots

Actress and Influencer Invites Casino Connoisseurs and Fans to Join Her Five-Night Dominican Daze Cruise

There’s something about playing at sea. The energy is more relaxed, but the excitement is still there. It’s a unique experience. And when we want to play, it's just an elevator ride away!”” — Lorraine Ziff, Goddess of Slots

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorraine Bencivengo-Ziff, also known as the Goddess of Slots, is inviting both casino enthusiasts and avid travelers to join her for a five-night cruise aboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady.

Sailing from Miami, FL on September 12, 2025, the Dominican Daze voyage presents a unique chance to cruise alongside Lorraine while enjoying premium casino gaming at sea. Participants will have access to exclusive gaming events, a special high-limit room—with craps, black jack tables, and all the popular slot games familiar to players—as well as Virgin Voyages’ luxury amenities, all set in a chic, adults-only atmosphere.

“There’s something about playing at sea that feels different from a traditional casino,” Lorraine told Dave Grendzynski of Action Network. “The energy is more relaxed, but the excitement is still there. It’s a unique experience—being able to step away from the tables or the slots, take in the ocean views, and just enjoy the moment without the bustle of a city. When we want to play, though, we have easy access to a professional casino that’s just an elevator ride away!”

Lorraine has established herself as a significant figure in the gaming world, reaching impressive milestones in her career. With a growing online following, she’s become a key influencer in the casino community, sharing her passion for gaming through engaging social media content. She has also made appearances at high-profile gaming events and has been featured in top industry media outlets.

At the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, Lorraine highlighted AGS’s newest slot machines, while her live streaming allowed her followers to engage with innovative game features. Her partnerships with leading casinos, such as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos Tampa and Atlantic City, as well as the El Cortez Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, have further solidified her status in the industry.

In addition to her gaming career, Lorraine’s presence extends to the luxury cruise world where she played a pivotal role in unveiling Virgin Voyages’ high-limit gaming room aboard the Valiant Lady. Beyond gaming, Lorraine has a longstanding acting career, with two television series currently in the works, further expanding her influence in the entertainment industry.

Goddess of Slots x Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady

Interested travelers can submit their request by completing the registration form at airtable.com. Eligibility for complimentary or promotional offers is based on previous casino play. Returning Virgin Voyages casino players will have their eligibility verified based on past casino play onboard. New travelers can submit their best casino offer from a land-based casino (minimum three-night comp) or a complimentary cruise offer for a balcony cabin or higher. Final eligibility will be determined by Virgin Voyages. Non-casino players who wish to sail with the Goddess of Slots can book at the best available promotional rate.

This exclusive cruise offers a premier gaming experience aboard Virgin Voyages, one of the few cruise lines with a dedicated high-limit gaming room tailored for serious slot and table players. Guests who register through Goddess of Slots will enjoy specialty gifts, a private cocktail party, exclusive dinners, a special slot tournament, and more—all in a kid-free, no-dress-code atmosphere designed for ultimate relaxation and fun.

To register for the cruise, please visit Goddess of Slots x Virgin Voyages page on https://airtable.com/appSXG2mUaCm9hEU9/pag3X2WW7E59xFKI3/form

