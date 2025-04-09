S. 555, Korean American Divided Families National Registry Act

S.555 would require the Department of State to create a national registry of Korean Americans who have family members residing in North Korea. That registry would be used to facilitate future reunions, either in-person or by video. Participation in the registry program would be voluntary, and personal information could only be disclosed with the consent of the participant. The bill also would encourage the department to ensure that any direct dialogue between the United States and North Korea include the issue of reunions.

The department would be required to report to the Congress on its efforts.

On the basis of information about the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2035 period. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Christopher Mann. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.