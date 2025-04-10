Detroit’s Dan Weingartz Receives Dealmaker of the Year Award

Dan Weingartz, Chair of the Board for International Samaritan Board Chair Dan Weingartz and International Samaritan's President Mike Tenbusch visit the Dandora dumpsite in Kenya with the local International Samaritan team.

International Samaritan’s Board Chair Honored for Social Impact

Dan’s vibrant faith and business expertise have helped us to double the number of people we serve while deepening the quality of our work too.” — Mike Tenbusch, President of International Samaritan

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Samaritan ’s Chairman of the Board, Dan Weingartz, has been named a 2025 Dealmaker of the Year for Social Impact. He is being recognized at the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference in Detroit on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Townsend Hotel.Dan Weingartz is a partner in a successful, third-generation, family-owned business. He and his family have long supported International Samaritan, an Ann Arbor-based nonprofit that serves families living in extreme poverty in communities next to garbage dumps in developing nations. In these areas—home to vulnerable populations—the residents survive by scavenging for recyclable materials.In 2021, the philanthropic leadership of the Weingartz family allowed International Samaritan to build a family life center in Ethiopia in a community near the capital city’s dumpsite. A generous $2.2M gift from the Weingartz Family Foundation in May of 2023 expanded International Samaritan’s efforts into Kenya and Uganda. Hundreds of children who live next to dumpsites in the capital cities of Kenya and Uganda are now receiving education, basic healthcare, and economic opportunities as they strive to rise above poverty.“The Weingartz family is transforming these communities in partnership with our teams and scholars there,” said Mike Tenbusch, President of International Samaritan. “Dan and his family have made multiple trips abroad to meet our scholars in their homes and to discuss strategies with our teams. Dan’s vibrant faith and business expertise have helped us to double the number of people we serve while deepening the quality of our work too. His service is very personal for him and powerful for our mission.”The Smart Business Network agrees. “Dan’s work is a testament to how purposeful investing can create lasting social change,” said Dustin Klein, Chief Content Officer at Smart Business Network. “We’re proud to honor his humanitarian impact at this year’s Detroit Dealmakers Conference.”

