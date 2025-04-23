The Reading Glass Books Addresses Fraudulent Impersonation Attempts

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books is aware of ongoing fraudulent activities involving the impersonation of our representatives and misrepresentation of our bookstore. These activities primarily target self-published authors who may have previously worked with us, with scammers attempting to exploit our relationships by forging our email addresses and website domains.The scams include, but are not limited to:- Impersonation and/or Misrepresentation: Scammers are incorporating legitimate details about our company, including but not limited to our company profile, representative identities, milestones, event participations, fulfillment reports, and bookstore locations to deceive individuals and defraud them.- Email Spoofing: Fraudsters forge our email addresses to make it appear as though the communication is coming from our verified channels when it is not.- Typosquatting: Fraudsters create look-alike domains with slight typographical differences to deceive individuals into thinking they are communicating with us or visiting our legitimate website.We urge our partners and authors to remain cautious and verify communication directly with us.Our only official contact information is support@readingglassbooks.com and email addresses using the official @readingglassbooks.com domain.We appreciate your continued trust and encourage you to reach out with any questions or concerns.For further information, please contact:The Reading Glass BooksCookstown: 1-888 420-3050Cumberland Mall: 856-500-7336BX Mall: 609-997-1467support@readingglassbooks.com

