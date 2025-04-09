Governor’s Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships Holds Inaugural Meeting

Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein’s new Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships held its first meeting today in Raleigh. This Council brings together state officials, education leaders, employers and other stakeholders to consider ways to enhance North Carolina’s workforce. The Council will develop strategies to ensure that economic growth continues, employers have the talent they need, and jobseekers have pathways to careers that support thriving families and communities.

“We want every North Carolinian to have the opportunity to build a good life with a good career and every business to have the skilled workers they need to grow,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This Council will help us strengthen pathways from education to employment, so our state remains one of the best places in the country to live, work, and do business.”

Established as an advisory body within the NCWorks Commission, the Council is co-chaired by N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, state Senator Eddie Settle, and N.C. Community College System President Dr. Jeffrey Cox. The Department of Commerce and the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE) provide administrative support for the Council’s work.

“To make progress on both workforce development and economic development requires strong collaboration, and that’s what this Council represents,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “We are fortunate to have outstanding partners participating from across North Carolina, whose perspectives and expertise are essential to formulating recommendations that meet industry needs for a trained workforce, while providing everyone with a shot at success.”

The Council includes members representing public and private organizations, government agencies, non-profits, and educational institutions from across North Carolina. Their combined experience and expertise will help shape practical strategies that respond to the state’s workforce needs.

“Strengthening our workforce is essential to North Carolina’s continued growth and prosperity,” said Senator Eddie Settle. “This Council represents a vital opportunity to bring together voices from across the state to ensure that our workforce strategies align with the real needs of employers and communities alike.”

The Council, which the Governor created in his Executive Order No. 11 in March, will seek to recommend quantifiable goals and concrete strategies to meaningfully grow and prepare North Carolina’s workforce development efforts over the next four years. These goals will address topics such as credential and degree attainment; labor market alignment; pre-apprenticeships and registered apprenticeships; sector-based strategies in emerging areas; state government employment; and Work-Based Learning opportunities.

Council members are working to develop an initial report to Governor Stein by June 15 that will highlight the identified goals, followed by a second report, due in December, that will detail strategies to attain each goal. The group will also consider opportunities to support people in rural communities, those who have been justice-involved, people with disabilities, and veterans and their families.

“North Carolina’s community colleges are deeply connected to local employers and students,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, President of the NC Community College System. “Through this Council, we can further align training with industry demand and open more doors for North Carolinians to enter rewarding careers with meaningful upward mobility.”

During this initial meeting, Council members reviewed their responsibilities, received a brief overview of North Carolina’s economic outlook and considered state education and workforce goals that already exist.

In addition to the three co-chairs, Council members include:

Andréa Allard , NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Director of Transition Services;

, NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Director of Transition Services; Jennifer Allen , Senior Vice President, Triangle Market Executive, Bank of America ;

, Senior Vice President, Triangle Market Executive, Bank of America Representative Vernetta Alston , NC House of Representatives, District 29;

, NC House of Representatives, District 29; Senator Val Applewhite , NC Senate, District 19;

, NC Senate, District 19; Mark Bolton , Vice President, Bolton Construction and Service of WNC, Inc.;

, Vice President, Bolton Construction and Service of WNC, Inc.; Chad Bouffiou , Director, Facility Management Division, NC Department of Administration;

, Director, Facility Management Division, NC Department of Administration; JB Buxton , President, Durham Technical Community College;

, President, Durham Technical Community College; Sherry Carpenter , Chief Organizational Development and Mission Advancement Officer, Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, Inc.;

, Chief Organizational Development and Mission Advancement Officer, Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, Inc.; Brian Floyd , Chief Operating Officer, ECU Health;

, Chief Operating Officer, ECU Health; Cecilia Holden, CEO and President, MyFutureNC;

CEO and President, MyFutureNC; Steve Mange , Deputy Secretary of Policy, NC Department of Adult Correction;

, Deputy Secretary of Policy, NC Department of Adult Correction; Edsel McDonald , LiUNA Local 919 Business Manager, Laborers’ International Union of North America;

, LiUNA Local 919 Business Manager, Laborers’ International Union of North America; Trey Michael , Senior Director, Office of Career and Technical Education, NC Department of Public Instruction;

, Senior Director, Office of Career and Technical Education, NC Department of Public Instruction; Anna Perkinson , Assistant General Counsel, Office of State Human Resources;

, Assistant General Counsel, Office of State Human Resources; Dr. Travis Reeves , Superintendent, Surry County Schools;

, Superintendent, Surry County Schools; Eric Shoults , Director, Labor Relations and Manufacturing Human Resources, Daimler Truck North America (DTNA);

, Director, Labor Relations and Manufacturing Human Resources, Daimler Truck North America (DTNA); Tammy Simmons , Vice President of Marketing & Culture, Machine Specialties Inc.;

, Vice President of Marketing & Culture, Machine Specialties Inc.; Karen Wade , Policy Director, NC Department of Health and Human Services;

, Policy Director, NC Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Thomas Walker , Senior Advisor for University Workforce Policy, The University of North Carolina System;

, Senior Advisor for University Workforce Policy, The University of North Carolina System; Wendy Walker-Fox , Workforce and Economic Development Director, Piedmont Triad Regional Council;

, Workforce and Economic Development Director, Piedmont Triad Regional Council; Tom West , Vice President and General Counsel, North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU);

, Vice President and General Counsel, North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU); Representative Matthew Winslow, NC House of Representatives, District 7.

