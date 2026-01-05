Eight North Carolina Communities Receive $12 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization Grants

Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce recently awarded grants to eight local governments to support housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians. The grants, totaling more than $12 million, were awarded from the department’s Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) program.

“Strong neighborhoods depend on affordable homes and economic opportunities,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These grants will enable local leaders to improve housing and public spaces, helping families build stability and supporting long-term economic growth for North Carolinians across the state.”

“Grants from the Neighborhood Revitalization program help advance our long-standing mission to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for all North Carolinians,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “These funds will help Hurricane Helene-impacted areas as well as other rural communities improve economic prosperity for their residents.”

The federally funded CDBG-NR program offers eligible municipalities and counties the opportunity to tailor community development projects to the specific and most critical needs of their communities. Areas impacted by the devastation of Helene will especially benefit as they work to recover and build.

This round of funding includes eight projects receiving a total of $12 million, with individual awards up to $5 million.

The communities receiving funds include:

Community County Award Avery County Avery County $5,000,000 Town of Bethel Pitt County $950,000 Town of Elm City Wilson County $950,000 Jackson County Jackson County $2,530,647 Town of La Grange Lenoir County $950,000 Town of Nashville Nash County $950,000 Town of Sandyfield Columbus County $143,412 Town of Wallace Duplin County $556,400

The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in part by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. Since 2017, more than $355 million in CDBG grants have been awarded in North Carolina to enhance the vitality of communities by providing adequate housing, suitable living environments, infrastructure development, and expanding economic opportunities. The program requires at least 70 percent of CDBG grant funds be used for activities and projects that serve households of low and moderate income.

More information about the CDBG-NR program can be found on the Department of Commerce’s website at commerce.nc.gov/cdbg.