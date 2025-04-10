Analyst1 Named to Inc. 5000 Mid-Atlantic Fastest-Growing Companies List for Second Consecutive Year

Analyst1 - Threat Intelligence Platform

Cybersecurity Leader Secures #86 Spot in 2025 Rankings, Highlighting Continued Growth and Innovation

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analyst1, a leading provider of advanced threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list of the fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year, ranking #86 in the 2025 list. This achievement marks another major milestone for the company as it continues to expand its footprint across the cybersecurity landscape.

The Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list recognizes the most successful private companies in the Mid-Atlantic region, including businesses based in Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. The annual ranking is a prestigious marker of entrepreneurial success, with honorees selected based on revenue growth over a two-year period.

“Being recognized by Inc. for a second year in a row is a tremendous honor and a direct reflection of the incredible work of our team and the trust our customers place in us,” said Scott Messick, CEO of Analyst1. “As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, organizations need more than just tools—they need context, intelligence, and actionable data. Analyst1 is proud to provide that foundation, helping security teams move faster, smarter, and with more confidence.”

Since its inception, Analyst1 has been dedicated to transforming the way security teams collect, analyze, and operationalize threat intelligence. By focusing on analyst workflows and automating the complex processes behind cyber threat attribution, the platform empowers government agencies, defense contractors, and Fortune 500 companies to stay ahead of emerging threats.

The Inc. 5000 Regionals list offers a unique look at the most dynamic companies across the Mid-Atlantic, and Analyst1’s repeat appearance underscores its rapid trajectory in a competitive industry. Past honorees have gone on to become national leaders in their sectors, and Analyst1 continues to follow that path with resilience and purpose.

Analyst1 is a premier cybersecurity solutions provider specializing in advanced threat intelligence. Founded by industry experts, the company’s cutting-edge Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) leverages AI and machine learning to transform raw data into actionable insights. Trusted by government and commercial clients, Analyst1 empowers security teams to detect, assess, and respond to cyber threats efficiently. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Analyst1 continues to innovate, helping organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber risks.

