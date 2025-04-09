Black Box VR Fitness Appoints Brad Ehrlich as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate National Expansion

Brad Ehrlich - Black Box VR

Black Box VR has created the most advanced fitness product on the planet, combining VR technology with next-generation fitness science. I'm thrilled to join this team at such a pivotal moment.” — Brad Ehrlich

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Box VR, the pioneer in virtual reality fitness technology, today announced the appointment of Brad Ehrlich as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Ehrlich will spearhead the company's operational strategy, franchise development, and marketing initiatives as Black Box VR prepares for rapid national expansion.

Ehrlich joins the executive team with extensive experience in fitness industry operations, business development, and marketing strategy. As a proven fitness industry leader, Ehrlich previously built Orangetheory Fitness in Illinois from its first studio in 2013 to 60 locations as Owner, CEO, and Area Developer. His background includes successfully navigating challenging business climates, developing innovative marketing strategies, and building high-performing teams.

As Chief Growth Officer, he will be directly responsible for driving key growth metrics, including facility utilization, revenue generation, and franchise development.

"Brad brings a unique combination of operational expertise and innovative thinking that aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of fitness," said Ryan DeLuca, CEO of Black Box VR. "His proven track record in scaling fitness businesses from startup to industry leader and developing successful franchise models makes him the ideal leader to help us take our revolutionary VR fitness technology nationwide. Brad's ability to implement systems that deliver measurable results while maintaining our commitment to an exceptional member experience will be invaluable as we enter this next phase of growth. His experience in building one of the fastest-growing fitness brands in the country gives us a tremendous advantage as we prepare for national expansion."

In his role, Ehrlich will focus on optimizing facility operations, enhancing member acquisition strategies, and building a robust pipeline of qualified franchisees. His comprehensive approach encompasses operational excellence, innovative marketing strategies, and the development of scalable business systems designed for national expansion.

"Black Box VR has created the most advanced fitness product on the planet, combining cutting-edge technology with next-generation fitness science," said Ehrlich. "I'm thrilled to join this visionary team at such a pivotal moment. Throughout my career, I've focused on building fitness businesses that help people transform their lives through innovative approaches to health and wellness. My focus will be on creating systems that maximize facility utilization, ensure successful launches, and develop a strong bench of qualified franchisees who share our passion for transforming the fitness experience. Having built a fitness brand from one location to 60 studios, I understand what it takes to grow rapidly while maintaining quality and exceptional member experiences. The potential for Black Box VR is limitless, and I'm excited to help navigate our journey from successful launch to interstellar growth."

Ehrlich's appointment comes as Black Box VR prepares to scale its revolutionary fitness experience beyond its initial successful launch. The company's proprietary VR fitness technology has already demonstrated exceptional results in early deployments, combining immersive gaming experiences with effective resistance training to create a unique fitness solution.

For more information about Black Box VR, visit www.blackbox-vr.com.

About Black Box VR

Black Box VR is the world's first virtual reality gym experience designed to make users stronger, healthier, and more engaged with fitness than ever before. By combining the addictive qualities of gaming with resistance training and high-intensity cardio, Black Box VR's revolutionary experience gives users a fun, immersive workout that delivers real fitness results. Founded by fitness industry veterans Ryan DeLuca and Preston Lewis, Black Box VR is headquartered in Meridian, Idaho.



