Sidenty Launches Service To Combat A.I. Deepfakes

THE HAGUE, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sidenty, a leader in digital identity protection, today announced a groundbreaking initiative to combat the growing threat of adult deepfake content. The company is deploying advanced AI detection technology alongside policy advocacy efforts to protect individuals from unauthorized synthetic media.PROTECTING DIGITAL IDENTITIESDeepfake technology has rapidly evolved, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between authentic and synthetic media. Sidenty's new multi-pronged approach directly addresses this challenge, with a particular focus on non-consensual adult content that violates privacy and dignity."Everyone deserves control over their digital identity," said Jordy Urbanski, CEO of Sidenty. "Our technology and advocacy efforts aim to return that control to individuals and help create a safer digital environment where consent is respected and protected."KEY ELEMENTS OF THE INITIATIVESidenty's comprehensive strategy includes:Advanced Detection Tools: Proprietary AI systems capable of identifying manipulated media with 97% accuracyRapid Response Team: Dedicated specialists who work directly with victims to remove harmful contentEducational Resources: Free workshops and digital materials to help individuals protect themselves onlinePolicy Advocacy: Collaboration with lawmakers to strengthen legal protections against deepfake abuseTECHNOLOGY WITH ETHICS AT THE COREThe initiative leverages Sidenty's expertise in artificial intelligence while prioritizing ethical considerations. The company's detection systems have been designed with privacy protections built in, ensuring that the fight against harmful content doesn't create new privacy concerns.AVAILABILITYSidenty's revolutionary deepfake detection technology will soon be available for individual users, with comprehensive enterprise solutions to follow shortly thereafter. The company's website can be found at sidenty.com , which currently features a dedicated contact form where individuals can report cases of identity abuse through deepfakes and request immediate assistance.ABOUT SIDENTYSidenty is a digital identity protection company founded in 2022. The company specializes in developing technologies that help individuals maintain control over their digital presence while advocating for stronger protections in digital spaces.

