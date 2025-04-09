Attorney General Jeff Jackson Announces Health Care Fraud and Money Laundering Guilty Plea

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Contact: Ben Conroy

(984) 383-9038

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced that Jasmine Hoyle of Winston-Salem pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud and one count of money laundering for defrauding the NC Medicaid program of more than $6 million in taxpayer money.

“This business owner stole millions from our state’s Medicaid program for services she never completed and used the money for personal gain,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “When people break the law and misuse government funds, NCDOJ and our state and federal partners bring them to justice.”

Hoyle owned and operated two businesses in Winston-Salem called Harvest & Consulting Services, LLC and The Ultimate Sacrifice. Both received Medicaid reimbursements for services that were not performed, including significant quantities of urine drug tests. Between August 2020 and July 2022, Harvest Focused submitted 97 claims to Medicaid for urine drug tests for a Medicaid beneficiary who had no connection to either of Hoyle’s businesses. Hoyle used the stolen funds to make personal purchases, including a Dodge Challenger.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on July 31 at 9:30 a.m. in Greensboro before United States District Judge William L. Osteen, Jr. At sentencing, Hoyle faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a period of supervised release of up to three years, and monetary penalties.

The Internal Revenue Service–Criminal Investigation Division, North Carolina Attorney General’s Office-Medicaid Investigations Division, Department of Health and Human Services–Office of Inspector General, and the United States Postal Inspection Service ​investigated this case and Assistant United States Attorney ​Ashley Waid​ and Special Assistant United States Attorney Daniel Spillman prosecuted the case.

About the Medicaid Investigations Division (MID)

The Attorney General’s MID investigates and prosecutes health care providers that defraud the Medicaid program, patient abuse of Medicaid recipients, patient abuse of any patient in facilities that receive Medicaid funding, and misappropriation of any patients’ private funds in nursing homes that receive Medicaid funding.

To date, the MID has recovered more than $1 billion in restitution and penalties for North Carolina. To report Medicaid fraud or patient abuse in North Carolina, call the MID at 919-881-2320. The MID receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,453,116 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2025. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,817,703 for FY 2025, is funded by the State of North Carolina.

