MHS Crane Announces New Overhead Crane Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania

BRADDOCK, PA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Material Handling Systems, Inc. ( MHS Crane ), a leader in material handling solutions, is excited to announce the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, adding another service branch along the East Coast. The 106,000 sqft. plant located in Braddock, Pennsylvania, will be used to manufacture, assemble, repair, and service a variety of industrial material handling equipment, including overhead cranes, hoists, conveyors, winches, and more. The new facility will enhance MHS Crane's production capabilities and provide more efficient service to its growing customer base across aviation, manufacturing, and government industries.With over 45 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, and servicing a wide range of material handling equipment, including cranes, hoists, and trolleys, MHS Crane’s new facility will enable the company to meet increasing demand while continuing its commitment to high-quality, custom-engineered solutions. The new facility will allow for quicker turnaround times, improved capacity for custom designs, and expanded repair services.“We’re thrilled to expand our operations in Pennsylvania,” said Ron Fontes, President of MHS Crane. “This new facility represents our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and further strengthens our position as a top provider of material handling systems. We look forward to enhancing our service offerings and supporting regional economic growth by bringing jobs to the local community.”The facility will employ a team of skilled engineers and technicians dedicated to manufacturing and servicing MHS Crane’s wide range of products. It will also house a dedicated training center to provide safety, equipment operation, and maintenance courses for clients.The new Pennsylvania location will also offer enhanced crane repair services, modernization options, and load testing, ensuring that MHS Crane remains at the forefront of industry safety and performance standards.###About Material Handling Systems, Inc. (MHS Crane):Material Handling Systems, Inc. has been a trusted provider of material handling solutions since 1975. Known for its custom crane systems, hoist solutions, and dedicated engineering support, MHS Crane serves a diverse range of industries, including government, aerospace, manufacturing, and marine sectors.For more information about MHS Crane’s products and services, visit www.mhscrane.com

