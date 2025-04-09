Tennessee River Recreation Advocacy Group Honors TDEC

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has been honored by Tennessee RiverLine, an outdoor recreation advocacy group, with its 2024 Organizational Partner of the Year award.

The award was presented at the 6th annual Tennessee RiverLine Summit in Knoxville. Tennessee RiverLine is an initiative of UT Extension and principal partners UT Knoxville and TVA, serving as a catalyst for economic, social, and environmental impact in four states and dozens of communities along the Tennessee River.

Brad Collett, executive director of RiverLine, pointed to TDEC’s role in establishing the Tennessee Outdoor Partnership, which led to the creation of the Office of Outdoor Recreation, in announcing the honor. Collett cited TDEC’s initiatives such as the Bill Dance Signature Lakes project, investment in accessibility in Tennessee State Parks, and the statewide Blueways initiative as examples of the department’s achievements.

“Each of these efforts represents a significant achievement on its own. Together, they demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and ensuring the conservation of Tennessee’s natural resources for future generations,” Collett said in a congratulatory letter to Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of Conservation for TDEC.

“It is a testament to the hard work put in every day by the staff at our parks and the support of local communities accomplished by our Office of Outdoor Recreation,” Tidwell said. “Both parts of our Bureau are in sync following the leadership we have received from Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly. We will work to continue to be worthy of such recognition.”

Tennessee State Parks has recently put an emphasis on increasing accessibility by providing wheelchair-friendly paved trails and overlooks, adult-sized changing tables, colorblind viewers, accessible kayak/canoe launches, and language and information access. The goal is to make Tennessee State Parks the most accessible state parks system in the nation.

Among state parks activities cited by Collett, Mousetail Landing State Park played a pivotal role in organizing a collaborative stewardship program with First Lady Maria Lee’s Tennessee Serves program. Tennessee State Parks has supported the group’s RiverTowns program, particularly in Benton, Hardin, and Perry counties. Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park has led Benton County’s participation in RiverTowns since 2019. Staff at Pickwick Landing State Park continue to collaborate with UT Extension and tourism officials to offer educational programs for the River Rangers Program.

More information about Tennessee RiverLine is available on their website.