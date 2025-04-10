Kingscrowd acquires CrowdCheck, The Leading Legal Advisory Firm In Investment Crowdfunding

KIngscrowd's advisory arm will benefit from Crowdcheck's deep expertise and capability in Regulation A+ filings

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KingsCrowd, a data and analytics provider in the investment crowdfunding sector, has announced the acquisition of CrowdCheck.CrowdCheck has been a leading advisory firm in the investment crowdfunding sector for over a decade, providing institutional-grade support to issuers and platforms that enable online capital formation. The team has been at the forefront of providing legal and compliance support for issuers for all the offerings that can be made online without Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration, including offerings under Regulation A, which requires SEC qualification, Regulation CF and Rule 506(c). As the crowdfunding market and the companies accessing it have matured, CrowdCheck has assisted its clients in becoming listed on stock exchanges and becoming fully-reporting public companies with the SEC.For the past two and a half years, Kingscrowd has provided legal-tech services via its raisepapers arm to help issuers with Form C’s, C-AR’s and Form D’s. With this acquisition, Kingscrowd will be able to provide the full suite of form filing and deal structuring services that founders need from inception through the late-stages of business development as companies move to utilize the more complex structures of Regulation A to raise up to $75M dollars per year via retail investors.Chris Lustrino, founder and CEO of KingsCrowd, commented: “I have long admired CrowdCheck and thought very highly of Sara Hanks, the Founder of CrowdCheck and long-time advocate for our entire industry. The team she built and the trust she has created in this market is unparalleled. The chance to bring our capabilities together to provide the best-in-class suite of founder advisory tools in the investment crowdfunding landscape is a major opportunity to advance the Kingscrowd business forward and the industry at-large.”As part of the acquisition, the CrowdCheck team will be joining full-time to continue to provide its extensive suite of services to all of its current and future customers. Kingscrowd plans to leverage its data and software capabilities to continue to enhance the customer experience and pair CrowdCheck’s ongoing reporting capabilities with the Kingscrowd investor relations platform launching this Spring.“For some time, it’s been clear that an alliance with Kingscrowd has made a tremendous amount of sense; our services complement where they don’t overlap. Kingscrowd’s technology and data will permit CrowdCheck to deliver its services on an ever more efficient and comprehensive basis,” said Sara Hanks, Founder of CrowdCheck.“Acquiring CrowdCheck allows us to solidify our position as the go-to founder advisory service for the investment crowdfunding landscape and we look forward to partnering with the entire CrowdCheck team,” says Lustrino.About Kingscrowd:KingsCrowd Inc., founded in 2018, is the leading equity crowdfunding investment research and founder advisory platform with near 100% market coverage of the Reg CF and Reg A+ equity and debt capital markets. KingsCrowd provides consumers, institutions and founders with a suite of investment research, data, capital and advisory service offerings focused specifically on the equity crowdfunding markets. www.kingscrowd.com About CrowdCheck:CrowdCheck, in association with CrowdCheck Law LLP, provides a wide range of compliance and legal services for online capital formation for early-stage companies and intermediaries.

