HYDGEN Hosts Landmark Innovation Day, Catalyzing Momentum for India’s Green Hydrogen Future

MANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HYDGEN , a leading manufacturer of AEM electrolyzers enabling scalable on-site green hydrogen production, proudly hosted its inaugural Innovation Day at its new facilities in Mangalore. The invite-only event welcomed over 200 participants—including policymakers, investors, industry leaders, and academics—for a day of thought leadership, live technology showcases, and strategic dialogue aimed at accelerating India’s green hydrogen economy.The event was inaugurated by T. D. Rajegowda, MLA of Sringeri and Chairman of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), who emphasized Karnataka’s bold strides toward clean energy leadership. He announced the state’s upcoming Green Hydrogen Policy, the development of a Green Energy Corridor, and pilot projects like a 300kW green hydrogen system at BTPS—positioning Karnataka as a model for hydrogen integration and industrial decarbonization.Keynote speaker Dr. Ranjith Krishna Pai, Senior Director & Scientist 'F' at the Department of Science & Technology, highlighted India’s Hydrogen Valley initiatives and the country’s focus on quantum-enhanced hydrogen R&D. His insights reinforced India’s commitment to becoming a global hydrogen innovation hub.The agenda featured expert-led sessions covering the entire GH2 value chain, including production, infrastructure, investment, and policy. Deepak Yadav delivered a strategic overview of the green hydrogen value chain, encouraging critical debate on GH2's viability and underscoring its potential as a cornerstone of the future energy mix.A highlight of the day was a dynamic panel, Fueling the Future: Investment Strategies for Green Hydrogen in India, moderated by Michael Gryseels, Chairman of HYDGEN Innovation Pte. Ltd. Panelists Mohammed Shoeb Ali (TVC), Dr. Avishek Kumar (VFlowTech), and Priya Anka S (YonderH2 Adore) shared candid insights into investment readiness, market signals, and India’s trajectory as a global GH2 player.Technical deep dives featured cutting-edge research on electrolyzer components, including:- Membranes & catalysts: Advanced technologies from experts like Dr. Nagesh Kini, Dr. Vaibhav Ancham, and Prof. Sabyasachi showcased improvements in efficiency, cost, and scalability.- Electrolyzer gaskets: Innovations from Shyam Prasad (Speciality Graphites) and Adithya (Meenakshi Moulding) focused on durability and operational integrity.- Water purification systems: Snehal Suryavanshi presented the role of ultra-pure water in maximizing electrolyzer performance.- Industrial applications: Talks from Mr. Sunil Sachdev (Indian Oil Corporation) and Jayant Mali (Batliboi Ltd) highlighted GH2’s decarbonization potential across refining and manufacturing.Policy and academic perspectives were represented by Kamya Kalra (GH2 India) and Adithya (Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira), who discussed India's national policy frameworks and innovations in green ammonia production respectively.“HYDGEN’s Innovation Day was more than a showcase—it was a signal that the future of green hydrogen is already being built right here in India,” said Dr. Manipaddy Kumar, COO of HYDGEN. “We’re grateful to our partners, speakers, and community for joining us as we continue pushing the boundaries of what green hydrogen can do for our industries, economy, and planet.”With a successful launch of its flagship 100kW electrolyzer and live tours of its production facility, HYDGEN demonstrated its readiness to support India’s energy transition—one scalable electrolyzer at a time.About HYDGENHYDGEN is a leading developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzers, designed to enable affordable, decentralized green hydrogen production. Their advanced systems offer unmatched efficiency and operational flexibility, a compact footprint, and reduced supply chain risk by avoiding the use of rare earth metals. By eliminating reliance on centralized supply chains, HYDGEN’s technology makes clean hydrogen accessible and scalable for industries of all sizes.

