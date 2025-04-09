BrightFunded Expands Trading Capabilities with Launch of Advanced cTrader Platform

BrightFunded Announce CTrader Launch

BrightFunded today announced launch of the powerful cTrader platform, significantly expanding trading capabilities for its global community of funded traders.

By incorporating cTrader into our platform offerings, we're delivering on our commitment to provide our traders with a best-in-class experience” — Jelle Dijkstra

NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrightFunded , a leading global proprietary trading firm, today announced the launch of the powerful cTrader platform, significantly expanding trading capabilities for its global community of funded traders.This strategic addition provides BrightFunded traders with access to an advanced multi-asset trading environment known for its superior execution speed and sophisticated analytical tools.The cTrader platform, developed by Spotware Systems, is now fully integrated into BrightFunded's ecosystem, offering traders a comprehensive suite of advanced charting tools, rapid order execution capabilities, and an intuitive interface that serves both novice and experienced market participants."Today marks a pivotal moment in BrightFunded's journey to deliver the best trading experience in the prop firm industry," said Jelle Dijkstra, CEO of BrightFunded. "By incorporating cTrader into our platform offerings, we're delivering on our commitment to provide our traders with a best-in-class experience, empowering them to elevate their trading performance and achieve consistent results in today’s dynamic markets."Enhanced Trading Experience - The addition of cTrader brings several key advantages to BrightFunded traders:Top-Notch Stability: Engineered for reliability, ensuring uninterrupted access and smooth performance even during periods of high market volatilityAdvanced Charting and Analysis: Sophisticated technical analysis tools with customizable indicators and drawing toolsSuperior Execution Speed: Optimized order routing and execution technology designed to minimize delaysUser-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design that accommodates traders of all experience levels"Our traders' success is at the core of everything we do at BrightFunded," said Benjamin Galindo, Head of Operations. "The introduction of cTrader reflects our ongoing commitment to equipping our community with the most powerful and user-friendly tools available in the market. We believe this addition will significantly enhance our traders' ability to analyze markets, execute strategies with precision, and ultimately achieve their financial goals."Availability - The cTrader platform is available to all BrightFunded traders starting today, April 9, 2025. Traders can access the platform through their existing BrightFunded accounts via the company's website at www.brightfunded.com About BrightFunded - BrightFunded is a premier global proprietary trading firm that provides capital to skilled traders worldwide. Through its innovative funding programs, BrightFunded enables traders to access substantial virtual trading capital without risking their own funds, while offering the potential to earn significant profit splits. With a commitment to transparency, cutting-edge technology, and trader success, BrightFunded continues to set the standard in the proprietary trading industry.

