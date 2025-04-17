Brevard County Selects Razorback LLC for Wastewater Biosolids Facility Enhancements

Razorback LLC Logo

TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Razorback LLC has been awarded a contract to support Brevard County’s wastewater treatment plant biosolids facility, a project designed to improve waste processing and environmental sustainability.The initiative focuses on enhancing the county’s ability to manage biosolids efficiently while meeting stringent regulatory standards. Razorback LLC will implement upgrades to improve operational efficiency and long-term performance.“Investing in sustainable wastewater management is crucial for the future,” said Justin Stancil, COO of Razorback LLC. “We’re excited to bring our expertise to Brevard County and help advance their infrastructure for years to come.”The company will collaborate closely with county officials to ensure the project is completed with minimal impact on residents and surrounding areas.Razorback LLC is a proven contractor in the industrial and municipal construction sector, with deep experience in water treatment, wastewater, and infrastructure projects across Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and federally funded projects throughout the U.S. Known for its emphasis on quality, safety, and lasting performance, Razorback delivers critical infrastructure solutions for both public and private clients.For more details, visit www.razorbackllc.com

