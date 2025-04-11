Dr. Kulsoom Baloch, MBBS, MPH. Coordinator, Egg Donor Program. Surrogacy4all.com Surrogate Mother in USA Carrying baby for Indian Couple www.IndianEggDonors.com Medical Staff Baby Born through Surrogacy Surrogacy4all.com Carol: Surrogate Mother, "I love being Pregnant and helping intended parents"

If you’re searching for a surrogate mother now—without waitlists or delays—Surrogacy4All offers immediate matching opportunities with women who ready now!

We believe everyone deserves a chance to build a family, with safe, affordable, and compassionate care, without having to wait one year to find a suitable surrogate” — – Dr. Prasansa Giri, Surrogacy Coordinator

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8 Surrogate Mothers Available NOW in the USA & Canada: No Wait List – Immediate Match Opportunities at Surrogacy4All

Surrogacy4All, one of the few fully licensed surrogacy agencies in the United States and Canada, is proud to announce the immediate availability of 8 healthy, prescreened surrogate mothers located across North America. This urgent update follows the recent ASRM (American Society for Reproductive Medicine) meeting, where interest in accessible, affordable surrogacy options reached new heights.

Meet Our Available Surrogates: Available Now in the USA and Canada

These surrogates have passed medical and psychological screenings and are ready to begin your journey to parenthood:

Age Height Hair Eyes Profession

38 5'4" Black Brown Clinic Coordinator

31 5'1" Black Black Client Service Coordinator

37 5'5" Black Black Medical Assistant

27 5'4" Black Black Manager

33 5'1" Brown Black Medical Office Assistant

30 5'5" Black Black Chaperone

27 5'8" Black Black Medical Assistant

32 5'3" Brown Brown Nurse

Key Qualities of Our Surrogate Mothers

Each surrogate has been selected for her commitment, compassion, and medical suitability. All surrogates:

• Are in excellent health with supportive family environments

• Have emotional readiness and are committed to the surrogacy journey

• Undergo rigorous medical, psychological, and background screenings

• Are managed by a physician-led team ensuring personalized medical oversight

• Receive continuous care and monitoring by our surrogacy coordination team

Global Surrogacy Options: Affordable Programs Around the World

Surrogacy4All also offers low-cost surrogacy programs internationally for intended parents looking for more affordable options outside the USA.

Country Total Cost (Including Birth)

Ghana $49,000

Canada $80,000

USA $120,000

These programs are structured to provide high-quality care at a fraction of the typical U.S. costs—without compromising safety, screening, or professionalism.

Why Choose Surrogacy4All? A Trusted, Licensed, Physician-Owned Agency

• Established in 2008, Surrogacy4All has completed hundreds of successful surrogacies globally

• One of only 30 surrogacy agencies in the USA fully licensed in both the United States and Canada

• FDA and Health Canada Registered

• Physician-owned and operated, offering unmatched personal attention and medical expertise

• Specializing in helping intended parents from all over the world build their families safely and compassionately

“We are here to support every intended parent—regardless of their budget or background. Whether you need a U.S.-based surrogate immediately or prefer a more affordable overseas program, our goal is the same: to help you bring home a healthy baby,” says Dr. Prasansa Giri, Surrogacy Coordinator at Surrogacy4All.

How to Learn More & Request Surrogate Profiles

Profiles and additional information about our currently available surrogates can be viewed at:

🔗 https://www.surrogacy4all.com/overview/

For a personalized consultation, reach out to our team directly:

📧 info@surrogacy4all.com

📞 Dr. Giri: 1-212-661-7177

📞 Dee Gulati: 1-212-661-7673

About Surrogacy4All

Surrogacy4All, operated by D. Gulati & Associates, Inc., is a premier surrogacy agency offering comprehensive surrogacy and egg donor services in the United States, Canada, Ghana, and internationally. Known for its personalized care, licensed operations, and affordable global programs, the agency provides trusted guidance and coordination for intended parents worldwide. With a physician-led team, FDA/Health Canada licensing, and deep experience in reproductive health, Surrogacy4All is your partner in building your family.

Contact Information:

Surrogacy4All – D. Gulati & Associates, Inc.

1148 5th Avenue, Suite 1C

New York, NY 10128

Phone: (332)-246-0777

Email: pgiri@surrogacy4all.com

Website: www.Surrogacy4All.com

