Interior Department Disburses Over $13 Million to Revitalize Coal Communities

Date: April 9, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced the disbursement of more than $13 million in grants to support the reclamation of abandoned mine lands, furthering the Trump administration’s commitment to American Energy Dominance, environmental stewardship and economic renewal in coal communities.

This funding, administered through the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, will support job creation and economic revitalization efforts in regions historically impacted by coal mining. The grants include approximately $3.1 million to North Dakota, $8.6 million to Tennessee and $1.3 million to Texas.

“Restoring these abandoned mine lands is an opportunity to invest in communities that helped power our nation,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By streamlining the process and cutting unnecessary red tape, we are making sure these resources reach the states quickly and efficiently. This investment is a testament to our commitment to revitalizing coal country and ensuring American families reap the benefits of a stronger, more resilient economy.”

Abandoned mine land reclamation projects offer long-term economic benefits by transforming previously unusable lands into viable sites for new development, including manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and energy production.

“Rather than leaving these lands to waste, we are putting them back to work for the American people — fueling prosperity and reinforcing the commitment to strengthening local economies,” said Glenda Owens, Deputy Director of the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

This investment delivers on the promise of unlocking new opportunities for sustained economic growth, transformation of abandoned mine lands into prime sites for manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and energy development — key components of President Trump’s vision for national energy security and economic leadership.

###