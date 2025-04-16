New Release Shows that Ping Pong is Not Just an Innocent Little Game

A little white ball influences 1970s US-China politics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Barnes & Noble Top eBook & NOOK Indie Favorite Ping , which was originally conceived in 2016, precedes the current cultural popularity in Ping Pong, exemplified in the upcoming 2025 Christmas movie release of Marty Supreme starring Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow.Alternating between the pivotal 1971 Ping-Pong Diplomacy - where a simple game of table tennis thawed the icy relations between the U.S. and China during the Cold War - and the present-day struggles of a family weighed down by legacy, Ping is a compelling tale of history, politics, and personal conflict.Jenny, a modern-day teen, wrestles with her grand-mother Miriam's larger-than-life legacy, rooted in Cold War tensions and the surprising intersection of ping pong, antisemitism, and global diplomacy. As Jenny uncovers Miriam's secret role in shaping history, she confronts her own place in a family bound by expectations and unspoken truths. Blending family drama with meticulously researched historical events, this gripping story explores the enduring impact of the past on the present."Ping skillfully blends family drama with political and historical events, particularly through Jenny's modern-day struggles and Miriam's Cold War-era experiences. The use of Ping Pong as both a symbol and a plot device keeps the story engaging, exploring generational expectations and legacies . . . Ping effectively combines history, sports, and personal conflict, appealing to readers of both literary fiction and historical drama."Available in Ebook, Hardcover & PaperbackPublisher: Historium Press Order through Ingram – 55% wholesale discount - returnableABOUT THE AUTHORS – Lisa Lucas started writing for magazines and newspapers. Later, she wrote extensively on issues related to literacy and health that were featured in publications by the Canadian Public Health Association, several literacy organizations, and hospitals across Canada. She is the recipient of the CIBC Children’s Miracle Maker Award for advancing literacy among people with special needs. Several years ago, Lisa partnered with Laurie Stein and began writing for children covering subjects from climate change to refugees. Her belief that “storytellers often sugarcoat real issues and present subjects to kids that are too far from reality in order to protect them. Just tell it the way it is. Kids appreciate authentic stories that are honest and real.” More recently, Lisa has turned her attention to poetry and historical fiction. Ping is her first novel. Lisa’s work has been recognized by The New York Times, Kirkus Reviews (starred), Publishers Weekly, Indigo and more. Her books have been translated into several languages and are widely recognized throughout Canada, the U.S. and Europe.Steve Landsberg, an accomplished, award-winning advertising executive and entrepreneur, is currently Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Human Intelligence (H.I.), a New York City-based marketing firm. Prior to H.I., he co-founded Grok, an Inc. 500 “Fastest Growing Company.” Steve has held executive creative roles at many top global ad agencies leading the work on iconic global brands. A copywriter by trade, Steve has published numerous ad industry articles. Ping is his first published book.

