Christina Wells Sponsors Local Merchants in Pasadena, CA Through Local City Places and $CASH$BATES$

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Christina Wells from Pasadena, CA announced their commitment to support local businesses by sponsoring merchant onboarding at LOCAL City Places, a platform dedicated to helping small businesses thrive in today’s competitive landscape.“Much like a scholarship,” explained Troy Warren, Founder and CEO of LOCAL City Places, “this sponsorship program allows merchants to join LOCAL City Places with little upfront cost. They can get started immediately and pay later, once their advertising campaigns begin to flourish.”Helping Merchants Stand OutLOCAL City Places offers category exclusivity for each participating business, meaning one business per category per city, which amplifies their visibility and reduces competition. This exclusivity ensures that merchants aren’t competing for attention and can attract more customers in their area.Boosting Revenue with $CASH$BATES$Every merchant on the platform is automatically enrolled in $CASH$BATES$, a first-of-its-kind loyalty program that gives consumers real cash rewards for shopping locally. Consumers simply upload their receipts through the app to earn up to $35 per month in cash back.Unlike traditional rewards programs, $CASH$BATES$ offers:~ No product or store restrictions~ Cash instead of gift cards~ A unique 4-tier referral program where users can earn from receipts submitted by their networkThis added revenue stream from $CASH$BATES$ gives merchants extra income that can be reinvested into equipment, staff, or other business needs without having to run deep discounts or promotions.“I believe in investing in my local community, and this is one way I can help small businesses thrive,” said Christina Wells.Thanks to sponsors like Christina Wells, merchants across America are getting a fresh start and gaining exposure and revenue, which they need to succeed in today’s market.About $CASH$BATES$$CASH$BATES$ is a revolutionary rewards program that gives consumers real cash for everyday shopping at local businesses. There are no restrictions as consumers simply scan and submit their receipts via the app. Plus, users earn even more with a 4-tier referral model that rewards you for sharing the program with others.To learn more or sign up, visit LOCALCityPlaces.com

