Formula 1 Powerboat Championship Announces Action-Packed 2025 Season

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Formula 1 Powerboat Championship is set to make waves again in 2025 as North America’s premier powerboat racing series returns for another adrenaline-charged season. From May through October, spectators across the U.S. will witness some of the world’s fastest and most thrilling boats hit the water in a seven-race circuit with 3 competitive boat classes that blends elite competition with vibrant community festivals.Established in 2017, the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship showcases the pinnacle of American powerboat racing. These state-of-the-art machines—capable of reaching speeds up to 120 mph—battle deck-to-deck in intense, sponson-banging showdowns that leave fans breathless and communities buzzing. The series not only honors the legacy of U.S. powerboat racing, which dates back to 1903, but propels it into the future with world-class competition and global reach through extensive media and livestreaming coverage."Our mission is simple—create unforgettable events that spotlight the raw power of Formula 1 boats while investing in local economies and celebrating our passionate fanbase,” said Tim Seebold, Managing Director of the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship. “We appreciate our partners' alignment with our organization goals. Our strong 2025 national schedule offers a diverse mix of annual and new markets, assuring our future growth.”Regional Kickoff Event:• RiverFest Freeport – Freeport, TX | April 26, 20252025 National Event Schedule• Port Neches RiverFest – Port Neches, TX | May 2–4, 2025• Red River Rumble F1 Powerboat Showdown – Shreveport-Bossier, LA | May 23–25, 2025• 2025 Alton Midwest Nationals – Alton, IL | July 18–20, 2025• Marble Falls Battle on the Colorado – Marble Falls, TX | August 1–3, 2025• Roar of the Rockies – Windsor, CO | September 12–14, 2025• Texas Battle on the San Jacinto – Highlands, TX | October 10–11, 2025Valued Sponsors Power the Future of RacingThe continued success of the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship is made possible through its passionate and performance-driven sponsors, including:• JH Performance Boats• Racing Communications Inc.• Seaway Marine• Seebold Sports Inc.• VP Racing Fuels“The Formula 1 Powerboat Championship represents the heart of grassroots racing, where passion meets performance,” said Jeff Broman, Category Director for Mercury Racing. “We’re excited to continue to support a series that reflects our same values of bold innovation, relentless drive, and a love for the sport. This partnership is about investing in the future of racing, from the local docks to the world stage.”Greg Jacobsen, President of Seaway Marine, added, “We are proud of our continued association with the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship—the premier powerboat racing circuit in the United States. The annual growth in popularity across the nation has given us a fantastic return on our investment into the series.”“This series aligns perfectly with our customers' high-performance boating vision,” said John Schubert of JH Performance Boats. “It’s more than sponsorship—it’s a lifestyle connection.”More Than Just a RaceEach event on the 2025 calendar offers more than competition—it’s a full-throttle weekend festival. Fans can enjoy food trucks, live entertainment, kids’ zones, and interactive exhibits that create a family-friendly atmosphere with something for everyone. These events bring in millions of tourism dollars, support local businesses, and showcase host cities to a global livestreaming audience.For live stream access, and more information on the 2025 season, visit: www.f1powerboatchampionship.com

