Budget Resolution Would Permanently Worsen Poverty for California Children and Families

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News reports indicate that the House intends to vote on the budget resolution today, a budget resolution which includes instructions to make trillions in cuts to healthcare, nutrition assistance, school meals, education and other vital services that children and families rely on to thrive.

While some are saying that this is a procedural step, it must be clear: a vote in favor is a vote to advance and give permission to a process that aims to gut anti-poverty programs, and for what? In order to provide tax breaks to billionaires and wealthy corporations.

Californian families have been crystal clear: They need more help, not less, to afford groceries, healthcare, housing, and other basic needs. In slashing Medicaid, SNAP, school meals, and other vital programs, this budget resolution is a tax on working families and will worsen the cost of living crisis.

Congress must not make Californians hungrier, sicker, and block pathways to prosperity. Instead, Congress should follow the evidence and enact solutions to end child poverty for good.

Budgets are statements of values. We urge every California member of Congress to oppose this resolution that would do so much harm to the future of our children, families, and our state.

Budget Resolution Would Permanently Worsen Poverty for California Children and Families

The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available.

About

GRACE (Gather, Respect, Advocate, Change, Engage) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization working to make a positive difference in the lives of low-income families and their children. GRACE was founded by the Daughters of Charity, who have been engaged in anti-poverty work in California since 1852. GRACE dares to imagine a liberated future, free from systemic racism and poverty, in which all children experience a childhood of abundance, love, dignity, and opportunities to thrive. To achieve this vision, GRACE is building a joyful movement by centering communities, building authentic partnerships, and advancing public investments that create transformative intergenerational change. End Child Poverty California (ECPCA) is a campaign jointly sponsored by GRACE End Child Poverty Institute and GRACE to support public policy, partnerships, and community efforts to dramatically reduce child poverty in California. GRACE End Child Poverty Institute, a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization, was founded to further GRACE’s mission, with the realization that political advocacy and government action are crucial for pushing for real change.

