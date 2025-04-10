Connecticut's Manny’s Ultimate Mixes Partners with Bristol Farms to Launch Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary in California

Manny's Ultimate Bloody Mary Bottle Manny's Ultimate Bloody Mary - Poolside Manny's Ultimate Bloody Mary at Bristol Farms

Manny's Ultimate Mixes announces its Southern California launch of Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary, an authentic non-alcoholic mix at all Bristol Farms stores.

Manny's Bloody Mary Mix offers a superior taste experience that aligns with our commitment to providing guests with premium products, resulting in a strong and mutually beneficial brand partnership” — Tony Porras, Director of Wine & Spirits for Bristol Farms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manny's Ultimate Mixes, the parent company of Manny's Ultimate Bloody Mary and Manny’s Ultimate Michelada which was founded in 2014, is proud to announce its Southern California launch of Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary, an authentic non-alcoholic mix at all Bristol Farms stores.

Non-alcoholic mixes continue to be the fastest-growing segment of the beverage industry. Manny’s Ultimate Mixes is charging forward with an aggressive growth strategy to be at the head of the pack. Founder Manny Ferreira, a bartender turned entrepreneur, recognized the opportunity and realized he was witnessing his long-awaited moment. “In late 2023, I knew I needed to make my move, and I knew I needed help,” Ferreira said. He added, “The recipe I developed in 2014 was ready for the spotlight, and I just needed a great growth strategy.” Following a grueling search in 2024, Manny Ferreira partnered with seasoned entrepreneur, Spencer Rothschild, to formulate the expansion plans. Rothschild agreed to the scaling efforts while Ferreira focused on sales and training. The strategy is highly methodical and extremely aggressive, starting with the largest market in the country.

With eyes on California, Manny’s Ultimate Mixes established a partnership with Bristol Farms for the launch of Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary. Bristol Farms, an upscale California grocery chain, focuses on a strategy of bringing value based on quality, discovery, and a unique customer experience throughout its stores, food halls, and partnerships, aiming to be a culinary destination for foodies. Tony Porras, Director of Wine & Spirits for Bristol Farms, championed Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary mix from his first tasting. “Manny's Bloody Mary Mix offers a superior taste experience that aligns with our commitment to providing guests with premium products, resulting in a strong and mutually beneficial brand partnership,” Porras said.

Crafted with a classic blend of the twelve ingredients found in many bloody mary mixes, Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary Mix is made special by adding Manny’s 4 secret, proprietary ingredients, creating a very unique and bold flavor profile. Available soon across the U.S., Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary delivers the perfect beverage without any need to add anything or any additional ingredients. Perfection in a bottle. The ultimate, Anytime, Anywhere, Bloody Mary.

The decision to expand Manny’s Ultimate Mixes stemmed from listening to retail shop owners, bartenders, and consumers. Rothschild adds, “Our focus groups clearly demonstrated that our mix was coveted by consumers and was ready for expansion.” Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary Mix is packaged in 3 sizes (24 oz Mason Jars, 1L glass bottles, and 1-gallon food service containers) and is available for distribution. It can be found in grocery stores, liquor stores, bars and country clubs and can be purchased online at www.MannysUltimateMixes.com.

To prepare a Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary, simply pour 3 oz of Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary mix, over ice and add your favorite vodka. The mix alternatively blends well with gin, making a delicious Red Snapper, or tequila, making an awesome Bloody Maria or Sagamore Rye, making a perfect signature Bloody MaRYEa. Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary mix is also enjoyed without any alcohol by many consumers. For more information about Manny’s Ultimate Mixes and Manny’s Ultimate Bloody Mary, visit www.MannysUltimateMixes.com

About Manny’s Ultimate Mixes

Founded in 2014, Manny’s Ultimate Mixes has grown from a niche brand in Connecticut, where it is proudly offered in over 400 locations, including some of the finest retail stores, bars and country clubs to a national brand. Manny’s Ultimate Mixes is strategically building a distribution network across the United States. The Ultimate Bloody Mary and Ultimate Michelada mixes were first crafted in Connecticut and are now enjoyed by consumers everywhere. To learn more, visit www.MannysUltimateMixes.com

About Bristol Farms

For more than 40 years, Bristol Farms has been a Southern California staple, known for its premium meat & seafood departments, fresh sushi & poke bars, and vibrant floral & bakery. A one-stop shop for food lovers, Bristol Farms offers gourmet groceries, restaurant-quality prepared foods, and a curated selection of artisanal products that will inspire your next culinary creation. Bristol Farms is passionate about bringing people together through the cooking and sharing of good food. To learn more, visit www.bristolfarms.com or follow them on Instagram.

