David M. Jakubowicz, MD Elected President of the Medical Society of the State of New York (MSSNY)

David M. Jakubowicz, MD - President, Medical Society of the State of New York

MSSNY is the State’s Primary Professional Organization for Physicians

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David M. Jakubowicz, MD was elected President of the Medical Society of the State of New York on April 5. He will be the first MSSNY President from Bronx County Medical Society in over 50 years.A board-certified physician, he is Director of Otolaryngology and Allergy at Essen Medical and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Otorhinolaryngology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore.Dr. Jakubowicz received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Cornell University and received his Doctor of Medicine from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his internship in the Department of Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center (NY) and his residency at the Departments of Otolaryngology at the Albert Einstein affiliated hospitals of Montefiore, Jacobi, Long Island Jewish and Beth Israel.Dr. Jakubowicz was part of Maimonides’ physician leadership program. He was then recruited to be Chairman of Otolaryngology at Bronx Lebanon and subsequently served as chair of their OR committee. Dr. Jakubowicz was also Director of Otolaryngology and Allergy at Medalliance Medical Health Services and is a fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngologic Allergy, American College of Surgeons, and American Academy of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery.During his service in the Young Physician Section of MSSNY, Dr. Jakubowicz served as Vice Chair, Chair and AMA YPS delegate. He has also served at all levels of Bronx County, including as president where he managed the Executive Director transition. Dr Jakubowicz previously served as MSSNY Commissioner of Membership and currently serves as an AMA Delegate.Dr. Jakubowicz resides with his family in Scarsdale, NY.

