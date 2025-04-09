PLATO to Deliver Software Tester Training in Vancouver and Calgary

PLATO is Canada’s largest Indigenous-owned software testing services provider, trusted by clients around the world.

Recruitment Now Open for Indigenous Software Tester Training Program in Calgary and Vancouver

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLATO announced recruitment for its Indigenous Software Tester Training program in Vancouver and Calgary, offering new opportunities for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people to build careers in the technology sector. Recruitment is now underway for the upcoming training, which will equip Indigenous participants with the skills and experience needed to thrive in the field of software testing. PLATO’s proven train-and-employ model offers five months of in-class instruction focused on software testing fundamentals, followed by a paid internship. Graduates who successfully complete the program are guaranteed a full-time position with PLATO, launching their careers in technology."We are excited to bring our training program back to Vancouver and Calgary and continue to grow our workforce," said Keith McIntosh, Founder and CEO of PLATO. "The ongoing commitment of our clients to participate in economic reconciliation, coupled with their renewed interest to keep technology work in Canada, has led to an increased demand for PLATO’s services."Since 2015, PLATO has trained more than 400 Indigenous students and delivered 36 training programs across Canada. With a commitment to bridging the gap in technology, PLATO operates from 12 delivery centres, providing software testing and technology services to enterprise-level clients nationwide. The company’s approach focuses on reducing barriers to careers in tech to create a more inclusive and diverse industry."Every new cohort of Indigenous students that enters our training program represents a step forward in improving Indigenous representation in technology," said Denis Carignan, President at PLATO. "Our planned training in Vancouver and Calgary ensures that more Indigenous community members have access to training, mentorship, and meaningful employment in the tech sector."Training will begin May 2025 in both Vancouver and Calgary, with applications now being accepted through PLATO’s website.For more information about PLATO’s services, career opportunities, and Indigenous Software Tester Training Program, visit: www.platotech.com About PLATOPLATO is Canada’s largest Indigenous-owned software testing services provider, trusted by clients around the world.From 12 delivery centres across Canada, PLATO provides enterprise-level testing and technology services to the country’s largest organizations on industry-leading platforms like Workday, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP.In addition to providing our clients with the highest quality service, PLATO is committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce. Our train-and-employ initiative has provided hundreds of Indigenous professionals an entry point into Canada’s technology workforce.For media enquiries, please contact:

