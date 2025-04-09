Ashley Grand Re-Opening – Up to $25,000 in Furniture Giveaways

Ashley Grand Re-Opening

Ashley Grand Re-Opening at Churchville, MD Location Featuring up to $25,000 in Furniture Giveaways with Orioles Hall of Fame Orioles Pitcher Jim Palmer

Our thoughtfully designed showroom displays an array of settings from living rooms, and dining rooms to bedrooms..” — Abdul Ayyad

BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, Maryland! On Saturday, April 12th, 2025 from noon – 5 P.M., Ashley is celebrating spring in style with an Grand Re-Opening at its Churchville, MD showroom, located at 2400 Churchville Rd, Churchville, MD 21028.The 45,000 sq. ft. showroom offers a fresh, stylish experience, featuring exclusive collections that beautifully blend functionality with flair. Guests can explore curated designs for living rooms, bedrooms, dining areas, offices, and more – with every detail covered, from lighting and rugs to wall art and décor accents.Our brand consistently pioneers the latest in furniture designs and curated accessories," remarked Abdul Ayyad, CEO. "Our thoughtfully designed showroom displays an array of settings from living rooms, and dining rooms to bedrooms. In addition to our extensive furniture collections, our guests will find an impressive assortment of mattresses, home accents, and children's furniture. Our vision is to be the one stop destination for consumers seeking a blend of style, comfort, and value in home furnishings," Ayyad added.Adding to the excitement, Baseball Hall of Famer and longtime color commentator for MASN’s television broadcasts of Orioles games, Jim Palmer, will be making a special appearance from 12 PM – 2 PM. Fans will have the exclusive chance to meet the Orioles legend, snap photos, and score autographs during this unforgettable event.Shoppers can take advantage of 30% of all Ashley furniture , including the newest spring collections plus qualify for their chance to win up to $25,000 furniture prizes!Event Details:Location: Ashley – 2400 Churchville Rd, Churchville, MD 21028Date: Saturday, April 12th, 2025Time: 12 PM – 5 PMSpecial Offers: 30% of all furniture, plus qualify for a chance to win up to $25,000 furniture prizes!Ashley hours are Monday – Saturday: 10 AM – 9 PM, Sunday: 11 AM – 7 PMAbout AshleyAshley is the No. 1 furniture retailer in the U.S. and the world’s largest home furnishings manufacturer, with over 1,200 storefronts across 67 countries. Known for its dedication to style, quality, and value, Ashley continues to transform homes with beautifully designed furniture and décor.

Ashley Grand Re-Opening

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.