Douglas J. Wood Shares Secrets of Legal Success and Purposeful Transition in His Latest Book: From Dawn to Dusk

An Amazon Best Seller Offering Guidance for Lawyers at Every Stage of Their Careers

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned attorney, author, and industry mentor Douglas J. Wood unveils his latest book, From Dawn to Dusk: How to Build a Multimillion Dollar Law Practice and Then Give It Away, a compelling blueprint for success in the legal profession—and how to leave it with grace and intention.With over four decades of experience in entertainment and media law, Wood draws from his own storied career, beginning with building a thriving practice and rising to prominence at one of the world’s largest global firms. Known for his acclaimed memoir Asshole Attorney and the award-winning Samantha Harrison trilogy, Wood now delivers a practical and heartfelt guide that blends strategic advice with personal insight.In the first half of the book, readers—especially new and aspiring attorneys—are equipped with actionable tools for business development, marketing, and career growth. In the latter half, seasoned professionals will find a rare and honest perspective on how to intentionally step away from a successful practice. Wood candidly addresses the emotional and professional complexities of transition, providing clarity and purpose for the next chapter in life.“Over my career, I had many mentors who helped me succeed,” Wood says. “When it came time to transition, I found little guidance. This book is my way of giving back—a legacy of mentoring from the first steps to the final handoff.”From Dawn to Dusk is more than a professional manual; it's a reflection on success, purpose, and legacy. It's an essential read for lawyers at every stage—from fresh graduates eager to build their careers, to accomplished partners considering what comes next.Wood’s professional accolades include listings in The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers, Super Lawyers, and the Legal 500 Hall of Fame. With a long history of teaching and thought leadership, he continues to inspire readers and professionals alike with wisdom earned through experience.For more information, visit:

